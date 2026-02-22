Clallam County deputies investigating homicide

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in the 6300 block of Deer Park Road east of Port Angeles.

Deputies responded about 7:22 a.m. Saturday to a report of a suspicious death and recovered a deceased man at the scene.

Evidence suggests the man died as a result of homicidal violence, the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post. Investigators were working Saturday to confirm the man’s identification.

Investigators are requesting the public’s help with video surveillance and/or any information that may assist law enforcement. In the social media post, the sheriff’s office requested video footage showing any people or vehicles traveling in the area between 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday within the following locations:

• 7000 block of Deer Park Road north to U.S. Highway 101.

• Township Line Road between Deer Park Road and O’Brien Road.

• O’Brien Road between Township Line Road and U.S. Highway 101.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-417-2459, option 1, or to use the online reporting tool at www.clallamcountywa.gov/497/sheriff.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.