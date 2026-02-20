Nominations open for Jefferson County public health heroes

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County Public Health is accepting nominations for its Public Heath Heroes awards through March 13.

Nomination forms may be picked up at Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend, or filled out online at www.co.jefferson.wa.us/1788/Public-Health.

Public health heroes are individuals or organizations who are recognized for their promotion of public health in daily life.

Public Health and the Jefferson County Board of Health have recognized public health heroes every year during National Public Health Week since 2007. This year, it will be from April 6-12.

This year’s theme is “Ready. Set. Action!”

Residents are encouraged to nominate people and organizations who make a significant contribution to maintaining and improving health in Jefferson County.

Awards will be presented during the Board of Health meeting on April 16.

Last year’s public health heroes were Denise Banker, ECHHO staff and volunteers, Carter Erickson, Linda Ferris and Gatheringplace, Jessica Garcia and Holly McIlvaine, A.J. Hawkins, Mary Hunt, Rae Kala, Kimberley Kinser, Mazure Pace, Salish Coast Elementary School’s farm-to-school team and Sam Touchie.