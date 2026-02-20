New CEO named for North Olympic Healthcare Network

PORT ANGELES — Terri Sabella has been named the new chief executive officer of the North Olympic Healthcare Network, effective May 18.

Sabella will take over for Michael Maxwell, who led NOHN since its inception as a community health center in 2015. Maxwell announced his retirement plans to the board last year.

“The board is thrilled with the selection of Terri as the next CEO of NOHN,” said board president Suzy Ames, the president at Peninsula College, in a news release. “We all know she has big shoes to fill and are confident she brings the right technical and human skill set to support the North Olympic region in ways a federally qualified health center does best.”

Sabella has more than a decade of leadership in federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), health law and clinical operations, according to the news release. She currently serves as CEO of HealthPoint, an FQHC in the Brazos Valley region of Texas.

Sabella earned a doctoral degree in healthcare management and health policy from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Texas; a law degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in University Park, Texas; and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing.

Her selection comes after a national search, according to the news release.

“I am honored to join North Olympic Healthcare Network as its next chief executive officer,” Sabella stated in the news release. “NOHN’s commitment to patient-centered, whole-person care strongly aligns with my own values and vision for community health. I look forward to working alongside the board, leadership team and staff to strengthen access, advance quality, and build on the organization’s strong foundation in service to the community.

“I am also excited to make the Olympic Peninsula my home. With family in Olympia and a long appreciation for the Pacific Northwest, I look forward to building meaningful partnerships across the region and supporting NOHN’s continued impact.”

Maxwell said he is confident that the staff, patients and community will be well-served.

“Terri brings an impressive skill set and a wealth of health center leadership experience to guide NOHN through the potential challenges ahead while advancing our important and ambitious mission,” he said.

Maxwell began his medical career in 1991 as a partner in Family Medicine of Port Angeles (FMPA).

During his time as a physician, he served more than 2,500 patients and delivered nearly 1,000 babies.

He was instrumental in FMPA’s transformation into a community health center in 2015 and was selected as CEO for the newly renamed North Olympic Healthcare Network.

Under Maxwell’s leadership, NOHN has opened two additional clinic sites, launched a mobile unit, recruited 25 new medical providers, added 16,500 new patients, and expanded its services to include behavioral health, dental, vision and pharmacy.