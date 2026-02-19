Port Townsend Arts Commission announces 2026 awards

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Arts Commission has announced the winners of its 2026 Arts Awards.

The awards recognize individuals, artist collectives, organizations and businesses that significantly contribute to the cultural enrichment of the community.

The awardees are:

• Alexandra Anagnostopoulos, Arts Catalyst award.

• Genevieve Barlow, Creative Community Builder award.

• Daniel Ferland, Art Educator award.

• Martha Worthley, Arts Legacy award.

• Port Townsend Youth Theater, Youth Impact award.

The awards will be presented during a ceremony at 5 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Erickson Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

The ceremony will feature Port Townsend Mayor Amy Howard, poetry by Rufina C. Garay, the city’s poet laureate, and music by Simon Lynge.

The awards, which will kick off the Soundcheck Art and Music Festival, will be followed by a community spaghetti dinner, dessert cook-off and an all-ages dance party.

For more information, visit www.cityofpt.us/bc-ac/page/arts-awards.