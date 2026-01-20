Sue Long, left, Vicki Bennett and Frank Handler, all from Port Townsend, volunteer at the Martin Luther King Day of Service beach restoration on Monday at Fort Worden State Park. The activity took place on Knapp Circle near the Point Wilson Lighthouse. Sixty-four volunteers participated in the removal of non-native beach grasses. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Volunteers with Friends of Fort Worden, equipped with long-handled weed wrenches, dig up and throw away clumps of Yellow Lupin from below the pier at Fort Worden State Park during a work party on Saturday. The Yellow Lupin, although pretty to look at when in bloom, is an invasive species that crowds out native plants, such as Yellow Sand Verbena. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)