Two people sustain burns after sailboat explosion, fire

PORT TOWNSEND — Two people sustained burns over 20 percent of their bodies after a boat explosion this weekend.

Vessel Assist called 9-1-1 to report a fire Sunday on a 50-foot sailboat in Glen Cove.

East Jefferson Fire Rescue (EJFR) responded to the call.

Vessel Assist originally got a call from the occupants of the abandoned vessel who were later found in a dingy with their dog.

“Vessel Assist transported the victims to the fuel dock at Boat Haven, where EJFR paramedics were waiting,” according to a news release from East Jefferson Fire Rescue. “Both the vessel’s occupants sustained burns to over 20 percent of their bodies. It is unknown if the dog received any injuries.”

The names of the injured people have not been released.

JeffCom assigned EJFR Marine 1, Battalion Chief and several other EMS units to the call. The battalion chief arrived at the mill, established command and requested two medivac helicopters for the burn victims. Marine 1 arrived at the sailboat and reported smoke and flames coming from the vessel and initiated firefighting efforts.

The state Department of Ecology and U.S. Coast Guard were notified.

The burn victims were flown by two Airlift Northwest helicopters from Jefferson County International Airport to Harborview Medical Center’s burn unit in Seattle.

With EJFR at the fire and several other 9-1-1 calls during the same time period, the district was at “status zero” for much of the time.

“‘Status zero’ is defined as when all EJFR 9-1-1 resources are committed to emergency incidents, leaving no 9-1-1 units available for the next 9-1-1 call,” according to the news release.

To keep the fire stations staffed, EJFR sent out a recall of all volunteers and off-duty firefighting personnel. The U.S. Navy’s Engine 91 based on Indian Island were assigned to a separate 9-1-1 call in Port Townsend. Other mutual aid partners, including Quilcene, Kitsap and Clallam counties, were alerted but not needed.

“EJFR’s off-duty firefighters and volunteers answered the call for help, staffing several fire stations during (Sunday’s) threshold event,” according to the news release. “EJFR would also like to acknowledge the important and vital support provided by the U.S. Navy’s Firefighters on Indian Island, U.S. Coast Guard, Port Townsend Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Port of Port Townsend, Vessel Assist and the exceptional efforts of the JeffCom dispatchers.”