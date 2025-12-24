Public safety tax is passed

Funds could be used on range of services

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County will collect a tax for public safety enhancement starting in April.

Revenue from the one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax may be used for a range of eligible criminal justice and public safety services already supported by the county.

The board of county commissioners passed an ordinance on Monday authorizing staff to submit required documentation and notice to the state Department of Revenue.

The sales tax will only be collected in unincorporated Jefferson County and was made possible by state legislation adopted during the 2025 session, according to Amanda Christofferson, a grants administrator for the county.

The tax is expected to bring in $301,596 in revenue in 2026. Funds must be used for public safety and criminal justice services as defined in RCW 82.14.345.

“This includes domestic violence services, public defense services, diversion programs like our therapeutic courts, re-entry work for inmates, (and) local government programs that help with reducing homelessness and improving behavioral health,” Christofferson said.

The county ordinance defines allowable uses but does not commit the revenue to any specific program or department. Instead, it allows the revenue to be used for eligible public safety and criminal justice services through the county’s annual budget process.

The board authorized county staff to start pursuing the tax when, in annual budget discussions, public defense was singled out as an increasingly expensive service, amid changes to caseload standards.

The county’s 2026 annual budget, passed Monday, underwent notable cuts through a balancing process in November and December.

Defense attorney Richard Davies said he supported passing the new tax.

In public comment, Davies said he has practiced public defense in Jefferson County courts for 20 years and noted that the service of providing indigent defense is constitutionally mandated.

“It’s an expensive constitutional right,” he said. “Recently, the Washington Supreme Court passed an order which reduces the number of cases that a public defender can handle.”

The decision will come with increased cost to the county, because, while the Supreme Court passed the standard, the change doesn’t come with funding, Davies said.

Davies runs nonprofit law firm Jefferson Associated Counsel, which is currently contracted with the county to provide defense services for those who cannot afford them. He said the reduced caseload is a welcome change.

Christofferson said when she spoke with Sheriff Andy Pernsteiner, he expressed confidence that the county met the eligibility requirements to impose the tax, after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs accreditation in May.

Funds from the new tax will flow through the general fund, said Stacie Prada, the county’s treasurer.

Commissioner Greg Brotherton asked what financial controls ensure that the money will be spent on its defined purposes.

“There is a tracking that (Finance Director Judi Shepherd) does each year in the budget process to show we are using the amount received or more for those types of purposes,” Prada said.

The county also must follow reporting requirements throughout the year for the tax, Prada added.

________

Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Hill Street reopens after landslide

More in News

Broadband provider says FCC action would be ‘devastating’ to operations

CresComm WiFi serves areas in Joyce, Forks and Lake Sutherland

Public safety tax is passed

Funds could be used on range of services

Stevens Middle School eighth-grader Linda Venuti, left, and seventh-graders Noah Larsen and Airabella Rogers pour through the contents of a time capsule found in August by electrical contractors working on the new school scheduled to open in 2028. The time capsule was buried by sixth graders in 1989. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)
Middle school students open capsule from 1989

Phone book, TV Guide among items left behind more than 30 years ago

Electronic edition of newspaper set Thursday

Peninsula Daily News will have an electronic edition on… Continue reading

Hill Street reopens after landslide

Hill Street in Port Angeles has been reopened to… Continue reading

Tom Malone of Port Townsend, seeks the warmth of a towel and a shirt as he leaves the 46-degree waters of the Salish Sea on Saturday after he took a cold plunge to celebrate the winter solstice. “You can’t feel the same after doing this as you did before,” Malone said. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Solstice plunge

Tom Malone of Port Townsend, seeks the warmth of a towel and… Continue reading

Tribe, Commerce sign new agreement

Deal to streamline grant process, official says

Port Angeles orchestra planning for trip to Carnegie Hall in 2027

Cost to travel is about $3,000 per student

Jefferson Healthcare to acquire clinic

Partnership likely to increase service capacity

Joe McDonald, from Fort Worth, Texas, purchases a bag of Brussels sprouts from Red Dog Farm on Saturday, the last day of the Port Townsend Farmers Market in Uptown Port Townsend. The market will resume operations on the first Saturday in April 2026. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
End of season

Joe McDonald of Fort Worth, Texas, purchases a bag of Brussels sprouts… Continue reading

Clallam requests new court contracts

Sequim, PA to explore six-month agreements

Joshua and Cindy Sylvester’s brood includes five biological sons, two of whom are grown, a teen girl who needed a home, a 9-year-old whom they adopted through the Indian Child Welfare Act, and two younger children who came to them through kinship foster care. The couple asked that the teen girl and three younger children not be fully named. Shown from left to right are Azuriah Sylvester, Zishe Sylvester, Taylor S., “H” Sylvester, Joshua Sylvester (holding family dog Queso), “R,” Cindy Sylvester, Phin Sylvester, and “O.” (Cindy Sylvester)
Olympic Angels staff, volunteers provide help for foster families

Organization supports community through Love Box, Dare to Dream programs