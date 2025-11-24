Nuxalk Nation launches GoFundMe campaign for those attacked by a grizzly bear on Nov. 20 in Bella Coola. (Nuxalk Nation photo)

Nuxalk Nation launches support effort after grizzly bear attack in Bella Coola

Children and adults remain in recovery while Conservation Officer Service continues its investigation

The Nuxalk Nation is rallying around families affected by the grizzly bear attack that left three children and one adult seriously injured on Nov. 20 in Bella Coola.

In a statement issued today, Nov. 24, Nuxalk Nation Chief Samuel Schooner said the Nation has created a GoFundMe campaign to help support those recovering from the incident.

He noted that victims are receiving strong medical care and asked the public to respect the families’ need for privacy during this time.

“These are children, and they deserve to recover with their families in a safe and comforting environment,” Schooner said in the release.

According to the release, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) continues to investigate the attack and is providing updates to the Nation as new information emerges.

Schooner urged community members to steer clear of the site and remain cautious.

“We do not want anyone else to be hurt,” he said. “It is very important that people stay away from the area and report any bear sightings to the Conservation Officer Service.”

The BC Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN) also issued a statement expressing deep concern and solidarity with the Nuxalk Nation, acknowledging the bravery and selflessness of those who tried to intervene during the attack.

The organization said the incident highlights the need for meaningful discussions around safety protocols, community preparedness, and the role of First Nations’ knowledge in wildlife management.

The BCAFN urged agencies, including the BC Conservation Officer Service, local governments and emergency responders, to work collaboratively with the Nuxalk Nation and other First Nations communities on safety measures, emergency response strategies, and education programs that reflect traditional knowledge and perspectives.

“We support and pray for those who are injured and traumatized, as well as the wider Nuxalk community, as they begin the journey toward healing and recovery,” the BCAFN said, adding that it hopes the incident strengthens partnerships rooted in respect for sovereignty, knowledge and the shared land.

Schooner also commended the actions of those present during the incident, acknowledging the courage shown by the students and teachers.

“We know that recovery will be a very long road, but we are here to support them in every way we can, and the community is standing strong for them,” he added.

“They are our heroes, and we look forward to having them home with us as soon as they are able to return.”

Those who wish to report any bear sightings are asked to contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277. For those who wish to assist the families affected can access the GoFundMe page titled ‘Bella Coola Bear Attack Nuxalk Support’ at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bella-coola-bear-attack-support.

