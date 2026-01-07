Listening session set for input on new Hurricane Ridge lodge

Public invited to bring questions, photos from past visits to building

PORT ANGELES — The public is encouraged to share ideas to help shape the future of a new Hurricane Ridge facility as Olympic National Park begins the first stage of planning to replace its historic lodge, a 12,201-square-foot structure built in 1952 that was destroyed by a fire nearly three years ago.

Park officials will host a public listening session from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., where the public can ask questions, offer input and bring copies of old photographs for a memory board to honor the original lodge.

“This project will improve visitor and employee safety, enhance the visitor experience and benefit our gateway communities,” Olympic National Park Superintendent Sula Jacobs said in a statement.

“Hurricane Ridge is one of the most beloved places within Olympic National Park, and we want to ensure the new facility serves visitors for generations to come.”

The lodge housed concessions, educational programs and emergency park operations. It was one of the park’s busiest visitor facilities.

According to a news release, the project is currently in a conceptual, pre-design phase. A design contract was awarded to Anderson Hallas Architects on Sept. 19, 2025, and geotechnical surveys were conducted in October.

Park officials said the results of those surveys are still being analyzed and will help guide the design of the foundation.

Once the design parameters are established, the project will move into the National Environmental Policy Act review process, along with other required compliance and consultation steps.

Those unable to attend the listening session can submit written comments online or mail or hand deliver them to Superintendent, Olympic National Park — HRDL Listening Session, 600 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles, WA 98362.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Jan. 21.

Park officials said bulk comments submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.

Commenters are advised that personal identifying information included in submissions will be publicly available.

Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge listening session

• Location: Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St.

When: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

Online comments: tinyurl.com/hrzehe7r.

Comments may be or mailed or hand delivered to Superintendent, Olympic National Park — HRDL Listening Session, 600 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles, WA 98362, on or before Jan. 21.

The public comment period closes at 10:59 p.m. Jan. 21.

