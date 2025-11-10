Fire damages fiber line, causes internet outage in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES — A fire in a Dumpster behind a Port Angeles business damaged an electrical transformer and a fiber internet line, causing a service disruption in the city.

The Port Angeles Fire Department responded about 6:14 p.m. Sunday to a fire in the 700 block of East First Street, and firefighters found tires burning inside a Dumpster, which was located about 5 feet from a nearby building. Flames had begun to impinge on the exterior of the building, the fire department stated in a news release.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and prevented it from extending inside the building, the fire department said.

A nearby power pole was exposed to the heat and flames, resulting in damage to a transformer and an Astound fiber line, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported. The case of the fire remained undetermined on Monday pending an investigation.

The city of Port Angeles stated Monday that the internet outage impacted the ability to accept credit card payments at city hall and the city’s transfer station.

Internet and telephone service to city hall was restored by 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to a news flash on the city’s website.

All internet access and phones at city facilities were impacted by the outage. The city stated that 911 services were not affected.

Mark Peterson, representing Astound Broadband, said the outage affected several hundred customers or about 10 percent of Astound’s customers in the community.

“The fire has severely damaged fiber optic assets and due to the scope and nature of the event, our crews need significant time to complete repairs,” Peterson wrote in an email Monday afternoon. “They arrived on-scene shortly after the fire was extinguished and had to wait until the area was deemed safe by the Fire Department, as well as for the power company to restore damaged infrastructure before initiating fiber repair work today.

“Our crews are now working as rapidly and carefully as possible. Services should begin restoration momentarily, with full restoration expected by tonight. Astound will be issuing a credit to customers impacted, which will be applied automatically and appear on customers’ next billing statement.

“While this fire-caused outage is not widespread, we recognize that is significant for those affected and very much appreciate our customers’ patience during this restoration process.”

At the fire scene, nine personnel responded from the Port Angeles Fire Department while two personnel and a chief officer responded from Clallam County Fire District 2. Olympic Ambulance, Port Angeles City Light and the Port Angeles Police Department also were on the scene, the fire department stated.

Previous
Veterans Day event moved to Port Angeles High School auditorium
Next
Man who died in collision is identified

More in News

Man who died in collision is identified

Trooper says driver attempted U-turn at midspan

Fire damages fiber line, causes internet outage in Port Angeles

A fire in a Dumpster behind a Port Angeles… Continue reading

Bagpiper Rick McKenzie, who performed “Amazing Grace” during the 2023 regional Veterans Day ceremony in the hanger at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles, is scheduled to perform at this year’s ceremony, which will be held at the Port Angeles High School auditorium due to the federal government shutdown. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Veterans Day event moved to Port Angeles High School auditorium

Ceremony moved from air station due to federal government shutdown

Jackie Anderson, with Jax, has retired as officer manager for Sequim Animal Hospital after 32 years with the business. “I love the animals, but I love my clients because they love their animals in the good times and the bad times,” she said. “I’m going to miss the people.” (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
‘Touchstone’ for Sequim Animal Hospital retires

Jackie Anderson spent 32 years at business

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards to discuss timber, budgets

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Electronic edition of newspaper set Tuesday

Peninsula Daily News will have an electronic edition only… Continue reading

Veterans Day ceremony set at Port Angeles High School

The Clallam County Veterans Association will host a Veterans… Continue reading

Suggs flips Port Angeles council race, leads by 10 votes

Sanders maintains lead for position OMC board

Steve Burke.
Auditors: PA pool lacks controls

Report: Director benefitted financially over 6-year period

Community Services Director Melody Sky Weaver at the Port Townsend Carnegie Library. The library will receive a $10,000 gift from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the foundation founded by industrialist Andrew Carnegie. The library was opened in 1913 and the gift is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Port Townsend, Port Angeles libraries to receive $10K as part of celebration

Corporation to provide funding in honor of country’s 250th birthday

One dies in collision on Hood Canal Bridge

Trooper says driver attempted U-turn at midspan

Port Townsend city employees work to clean up the Evans Vista homeless encampment on Thursday. The city hired Leland Construction of Roy to help with the process, which was initiated by the Port Townsend City Council in September. The city gave camp residents until Monday to vacate the premises and began the sweep of the area on Thursday. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Camp cleanup

Port Townsend city employees work to clean up the Evans Vista homeless… Continue reading