Design options for Laurel Street stairs to be discussed

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Parks, Recreation and Facilities Commission will discuss design options for the Laurel Street stairs replacement project when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The commission will meet in council chambers at Port Angeles City Hall, 321 E. Fifth St.

City staff and RWD Landscape Architects of Lacey will present the project’s history and two conceptual design options.

The full agenda and meeting links are posted at www.cityofpa.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1920.

The public is encouraged to provide comments on the design options.

For community members who are unable to attend the meeting, either in person or virtually, the recorded presentation and an online survey will be posted at www.cityofpa.us for two weeks beginning Monday.

Survey results will be sent to the commissioners for review prior to their March 19 meeting, when the commission is expected to select a design to recommend to the city council.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 360-417-4550 or email parksandrecreation@cityofpa.us.

