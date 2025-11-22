Chimacum state’s small board of year

From left, Chimacum School Board directors Tami Robocker, Dr. Kristina Mayer, Kathryn Lanka, Superintendent, Dr. Scott Mauk, Student Director Ethan Perovich, Student Director Emily Liske and Board director Mike Aman. Roxanne Hudson is not pictured.

The Chimacum School Board was named the Washington State School Directors’ Association’s 2025 State Board of the Year for small school districts at its annual conference in Seattle on Friday.

On Thursday, it was one of 49 districts across the state honored as Boards of Distinction, recognizing school boards that have demonstrated effective governance and improved student outcomes.

Port Townsend was also recognized in the small-district category, and Sequim was recognized among medium-sized districts.

Chimacum had previously earned Board of Distinction honors in 2011, 2012 and 2018, but had never before received the statewide Board of the Year award.

Board members are Mike Aman, Roxanne Hudson, Kathryn Lamka, Kristina Mayer and Tami Robocker.

Board Chair Hudson said the award reflected the “amazing work” of people across the district: principals, teachers, staff, administrators, the lunch crew, bus drivers, students and parents.

She said community partners like the American Association of University Women, the East Jefferson Rotary, Friends of Chimacum Schools and individuals who contributed funds and time, made programs like early childhood education possible.

“We had 54 kids in preschool and transition to kindergarten who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend,” without that support, said Hudson who was reelected to the board in the Nov. 4 general election, co-owns SpringRain Farm & Orchard and is a tenured professor in the University of Washington College of Education.

The board has supported implementation of an inclusive approach to providing a high-quality education that ensures all students, regardless of their abilities or backgrounds, can learn together and that uses universal design, an approach that builds flexibility into instruction, so lessons and materials work for every student.

“We embrace ‘all kids are our kids’,” she said.

The efforts have led to measurable progress.

“Discipline rates have gone down, achievement has gone up and attendance has improved,” Hudson said.

In a statement, Chimacum Superintendent Scott Mauk said the recognition belonged to the entire school community as it navigated tight budgets, staffing shortages and rising student needs — challenges shared by many small rural districts.

“Our board works together without losing sight of what matters most: ensuring every Chimacum student has the chance to learn, dream and become,” Mauk said. “This award belongs to our whole team.”

Each Board of the Year received a trophy and certificate honoring its achievement. Additionally, each will receive a $500 check from Piper Sandler, the Board of the Year sponsor.

WSSDA 2025 Boards of the Year:

• Chimacum School District – Small District Category

• Oak Harbor School District – Medium District Category

• Spokane Public Schools – Large District Category

