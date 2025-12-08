Body found in Bogachiel River likely missing fisherman

FORKS — A body recovered from the Bogachiel River this weekend is likely that of a fisherman who has been missing since a boating accident in late October.

Officials recovered the body from the Bogachiel River about 50 feet from the Leyendecker Boat Ramp. A fisherman reported seeing the body stuck in vegetation nearby the river at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

The body recovered is consistent with that of Alfonso Graham, 39, of Port Orchard, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“First responders located a fishing license and identification in the pockets of the deceased with Alfonso Graham’s name on them. The Clallam County Coroner responded and notified next of kin that this is likely Alfonso Graham, but further forensic testing is required to confirm.”

Graham went missing Oct. 30 after a drift boat he was on overturned.

Christian Akers, 35, of Sequim, Akers’ 7-year-old son Wyatt and a 33-year-old Port Orchard man also were on the drift boat.

Both Christian and Wyatt Akers were pulled from the water but died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, the Sheriff’s Office said in October.

The 33-year-old Port Orchard man survived but has not been identified.

The search for Graham was suspended Nov. 4.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday to the Bogachiel River after they received a call reporting the body. Other responding agencies were the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, La Push Police, La Push Fish & Game, Clallam County Fire District 1 and Forks Ambulance, according to the news release.

Fire District 1 deployed a Swift Water Rescue Team and boat to recover the body.