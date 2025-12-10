Atmospheric river

Sue Bahl walks with an umbrella on West Eighth Street on Monday. Heavy rainfall up to 8 inches over the past several days has increased the threat of landslides in Western Washington, according to the National Weather Service. A flood watch also has been issued until 4 p.m. Friday for portions of northwest and west central Washington, including Clallam and Jefferson counties. Sharp rises in rivers, especially those flowing off the Olympics and Cascades, are expected, the National Weather Service said. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

