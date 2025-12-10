Photo

Atmospheric river

Sue Bahl walks with an umbrella on West Eighth Street on Monday. Heavy rainfall up to 8 inches over the past several days has increased the threat of landslides in Western Washington, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch also has been issued until 4 p.m. Friday for portions of northwest and west central Washington, including Clallam and Jefferson counties.

Sharp rises in rivers, especially those flowing off the Olympics and Cascades, are expected, the National Weather Service said.

Santa greets well wishers who showed up at Haller Fountain in Port Townsend on Saturday to witness the lighting of the community Christmas tree. About four hundred fans of all ages turned out for the annual event. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Sequim’s 2026 budget is about 11 percent less than this year with fewer capital projects and a new cap on municipal funding. Staffing will increase by 1.1 full-time-equivalent employees following retirements, position changes and new hires. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Santa Claus, the Grinch and career and volunteers with Clallam County Fire District 3, IAFF Local 2933 and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will accept food and toy donations this week as part of Santa’s Toy and Food Fire Brigade in Sequim. The food and toy drive will end on Friday at Sequim Walmart with donations accepted from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Santa arriving to hand out candy canes and take photos from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
