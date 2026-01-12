Beyond lending, local bankers at First Fed often become trusted advisors for the business community. Courtesy First Fed

Beyond lending, local bankers at First Fed often become trusted advisors for the business community. Courtesy First Fed

Why entrepreneurs are banking local in 2026

Across Washington, small business owners are navigating a period of rising costs, tighter credit and rapid digital change. In 2026, many entrepreneurs are realizing that success depends not only on revenue – but also on relationships. And that shift is leading more business owners to partner with local banks like First Fed.

While large national institutions continue to emphasize automation and scale, community banks are focusing on something different: human connection.

First Fed, headquartered in Port Angeles and serving communities across Western Washington, is one example of how local banking can feel personal, responsive, and rooted in place.

For business owners, that local connection can make a real difference.

When Moore Construction launched out of a garage in 2021 with just two people and a big vision, founder Matt Moore never imagined how quickly his business would grow – from humble beginnings to a multi-million-dollar company with nearly 30 employees and an instantly recognizable mascot, Molly the French Bulldog.

Like many growing companies, Moore Construction faced early cash-flow challenges as large project payments trickled in.

Rather than getting bogged down by high-interest debt, Matt turned to First Fed for a tailored financing solution. Through a structured SBA loan, First Fed helped the company consolidate debt, lower monthly payments to less than a quarter of what they were before, and free up the cash needed to expand operations.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say it saved us,” Matt said, noting that First Fed also provided a business line of credit that further stabilized their finances.

But what mattered most wasn’t just the numbers – it was the relationship.

Matt first connected with the team at First Fed’s Kitsap branch, where bankers took time to understand his business and build a partnership rooted in solutions, not red tape.

“It feels like I have a bank that’s actually in my corner,” he said.

That level of personal service exemplifies what local banking can offer: financing that adapts to real challenges, and conversations with people who are part of the same community you’re working to grow.

That’s the heart of community banking: decisions made by people who know their neighbors, their industries and the local economy.

Nationally, community banks provide a significant share of small business lending, and they’re often known for flexibility and speed. At First Fed, that local decision-making helps ensure that business potential, and not just numbers on a screen, is part of every conversation.

There’s also a broader impact when entrepreneurs bank locally. Deposits at First Fed are reinvested in the same communities where customers live and work, supporting housing, nonprofits and small businesses across Western Washington.

For business owners, that means every account strengthens the regional economy that supports their workforce and customers.

Beyond lending, local bankers often become trusted advisors. First Fed’s commercial bankers regularly meet with customers to review growth plans, identify risks and connect them with accountants, mentors, and peer networks. Those relationships help create a support system that extends well beyond a loan closing.

The value of local banking became especially clear during the Paycheck Protection Program, when community banks, including First Fed, worked quickly to help small businesses secure critical relief funds. That responsiveness reflected something simple: proximity matters.

And today, “local” doesn’t mean “old-fashioned.” First Fed continues to invest in modern digital tools while keeping service grounded in real-life relationships. Business owners get both technology that makes banking easier, and a team that knows them by name.

For many entrepreneurs, that combination is exactly what they’re looking for.

Because community banks like First Fed don’t just hold deposits. They help fuel local dreams, strengthen neighborhoods, and support the economic life of the Pacific Northwest — one business at a time.

If you’re a small business looking for the kind of trusted partnership that only local banking can offer, the First Fed team is here to help. Learn more at ourfirstfed.com/small-business-banking

First Fed is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Matt Moore, Owner of Moore Construction in Kitsap County. Courtesy First Fed

