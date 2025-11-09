Why community banking still matters: A conversation with First Fed CEO Curt Queyrouze

First Fed CEO Curt Queyrouze talks about the importance of Community Banking. Courtesy First Fed

In an age of digital innovation and financial giants, community banks continue to stand out by building strong relationships and investing where it matters most – locally.

Curt Queyrouze, the new President and CEO of First Fed Bank, believes this is the ideal moment for community banks to lead with both purpose and technology.

With over 40 years in the banking industry, he brings a deeply personal, community-centered philosophy to one of Washington’s longest-standing financial institutions. And his mission is clear: to use modern tools without losing the human touch.

Rooted in the Pacific Northwest

Queyrouze didn’t land in the Pacific Northwest by chance. After decades spent across the country – from New Orleans to Utah – he found something here that stood out: a sense of pride and permanence in the communities.

“There’s a deep tie here to nature, heritage, and history,” he says. “People are proud to live in the Pacific Northwest. They feel rooted. That’s rare in today’s America.”

That same sense of connection is what drew Queyrouze to First Fed, a community bank founded in 1923 with branches spanning from Forks to Ferndale. “When you walk into our branches, I don’t want you to feel like you’re part of a script. I want you to feel seen, known, and supported,” he says.

More than customer service – it’s about customer success

While many banks talk about service, Queyrouze wants to push further. “Good service is expected,” he says. “But real impact comes from helping customers succeed.”

Whether it’s helping a family buy their first home, guiding a struggling business through hard times, or providing the tools someone needs to save for college or retirement, Queyrouze believes in personal success stories. “We want to be part of those chapters in your life – not just as your bank, but as your partner.”

He sees this deeper commitment as part of the bank’s future. “If our customers win, we win,” he says. “That’s the true community banking model.”

Technology with a purpose

Queyrouze has also led fully digital banks, so he’s no stranger to the efficiencies of financial technology. But his philosophy at First Fed is different: use technology to enhance, not replace, human connection.

“Technology should help our people serve customers faster and more meaningfully—not cut them out,” he says. “Whether you prefer coming into a branch with cash tucked in your wallet, or you want AI to manage your budget from your phone, we’re here for you.”

This hybrid approach is key to First Fed’s strategy: investing in both cutting-edge digital platforms and local branches staffed by people who care.

First Fed’s Eastside branch in Port Angeles, WA. Courtesy First Fed

Small businesses deserve big support

Small businesses are the backbone of local economies—and community banks like First Fed play an outsized role in supporting them.

“Big banks may fund the majority of small business loans, but only if you fit neatly into their criteria – and often at a high cost,” Queyrouze explains. “Community banks approach lending with outside-the-box, exception-based lending. We say: we know you, we understand your story, and we’re going to find a way to make it work.”

At First Fed, that kind of flexibility is a philosophy, not a marketing point. “We’re not here to just run algorithms. We’re here to help entrepreneurs succeed.”

A different kind of impact

Queyrouze recalls attending his father’s funeral—a small-town banker with a $60 million bank – and seeing over 400 people show up. “Those were lives he impacted,” he says. “That’s what community banking is about.

Today, First Fed team members volunteer thousands of hours and give back millions through the First Fed Foundation. They also support nonprofits not just with grants, but with low-cost loans to fuel local missions—whether it’s housing, hunger relief, or education.

“When we lend or donate to nonprofits, those dollars don’t just sit,” Queyrouze says. “They circulate. They create jobs. They change lives. That’s economic growth from the ground up.”

The power of trust and fairness

Above all, Queyrouze knows trust is earned—not given. “When someone gives us their money, that’s sacred. And in return, we owe them value, fairness, and transparency.”

That means fair rates, personalized products, and a culture that values long-term relationships over short-term profit.

“I worked at banks where we were trained to maximize overdraft fees,” he recalls. “That’s not who we are. That’s not what community banks are about.”

Curt Queyrouze, President and CEO of First Fed Bank. Courtesy First Fed

‘Your story is our story’

When asked what message he’d like to share with the community, Queyrouze doesn’t hesitate.

“It’s not about my story,” he says. “It’s about yours. Did we help you grow your business? Send your kids to school? Buy your home? That’s the legacy I want us to build together.”

This November, Queyrouze will speak at the FTT Financial Services Futures conference in Austin, TX, where he’ll share how fintech and cloud technology can enhance – not replace – the human connection in banking. He will also join an Executive Forum panel in San Francisco discussing the biggest opportunities for bank and fintech leaders, from evolving technology to shifting customer expectations.

At First Fed, your success isn’t just a goal – it’s the story they’re proud to help write. Learn more or open an account at ourfirstfed.com.

First Fed is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.