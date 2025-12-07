Share the holiday spirit: Double your food bank donation with First Fed’s match

This December, First Fed will match community donations to local food banks up to $2,500 per branch, for a combined total of $30,000 in matching funds. Courtesy First Fed

The holidays are a time of gathering, gratitude and looking out for one another. This December, you have a chance to make an even bigger difference for neighbors in need – simply by giving to your local food bank through First Fed.

All month long, First Fed will match community donations to local food banks up to $2,500 per branch, for a combined total of $30,000 in matching funds across all locations. That means every dollar you give can help provide twice as many meals.

Food banks across Washington continue to see elevated demand as many families navigate rising costs and limited resources. A single donation can help provide essentials like fresh produce, pantry staples and kid-friendly items for school breaks.

During the holidays, when budgets are stretched and needs are greatest, your generosity has the power to bring comfort, stability and hope to local households.

“Time and again, our food bank partners show us how even a small gift can go a long way,” said Donya Alward, Community Engagement Director at First Fed. “With our holiday food bank match, we’re joining our customers in that effort so more local families will have what they need this winter.”

First Fed’s December match is designed to amplify the impact of your support. So if you give $25, it becomes $50. If you give $100, it becomes $200. Your gift is instantly multiplied, and together with other community members, those dollars add up quickly to bring about meaningful change. Matching funds ensures that your contribution provides even more meals, more support, and more peace of mind for families who need it most.

Since 1923, First Fed has been committed to investing in the communities it serves. Supporting local nonprofits, celebrating volunteers and standing behind organizations that strengthen Western Washington are all part of that commitment. Partnering with local food banks during the holiday season is just one of the many ways First Fed continues to put community first.

First Fed team members are also joining in by raising funds, volunteering, and spreading awareness about food insecurity across the Pacific Northwest.

Each First Fed branch is partnering with a local food bank to support their unique community, and when you donate through First Fed, your contribution will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to each branch’s $2,500 limit.

First Fed’s Clallam County branches will match donations in support of Port Angeles Food Bank, Sequim Food Bank, and Forks Community Food Bank. To see which food bank your closest branch is supporting – and how you can participate – visit: ourfirstfed.com/holidaymatch

If you’ve been looking for a way to give back this season, this is a simple, powerful place to start. With your support – and First Fed’s match – more families can start the new year with full plates and full hearts.

