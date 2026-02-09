Lock in your savings goals for the year ahead

The best financial habits aren’t just started in January, they’re built all year long, with the help of partners like First Fed. Courtesy First Fed

By the time February rolls around, New Year’s resolutions can start to feel… negotiable. Life gets busy, routines settle back in, and those big January intentions sometimes fade into the background.

But here’s the good news: this is actually the perfect moment to solidify your goals and turn good intentions into lasting habits – especially when it comes to saving.

Building strong savings habits doesn’t have to mean cutting out everything fun or tracking every penny. In fact, some of the most effective strategies work quietly in the background, rewarding you for the spending you already do and helping your money grow with less effort.

Let your everyday spending work for you

One of the easiest ways to stay consistent with savings is to make it automatic – and that’s where rewards-based checking accounts shine.

With First Fed Rewards Checking, everyday actions like using your debit card and enrolling in eStatements can unlock real rewards, including a higher interest rate on your balance. Prefer cash back instead? Cash Back Checking lets you earn up to $25 each month from your debit card purchases.

Instead of letting routine spending pass by unnoticed, you’re earning along the way. Think of it as a small win every time you swipe your card – wins that add up over the course of the year. Those rewards can serve as motivation to stick with your habits, especially when saving still feels like a stretch early in the year.

Turn rewards into real progress with high-yield savings

Earning rewards is just the first step. The real magic happens when you put those rewards to work.

By moving the interest or rewards you earn into a high-yield savings account – like First Fed Rewards Savings or Sunflower Savings – you give your money room to grow faster. Higher interest rates mean your balance builds momentum over time, helping you reach goals like:

Creating or boosting an emergency fund

Saving for travel, a home project or a big life milestone

Setting aside funds for future plans you haven’t even named yet

It’s a simple cycle: everyday spending earns rewards, rewards flow into savings, and savings grow with less hands-on effort from you.

Make 2026 the year your habits stick

The most successful savings plans aren’t about perfection, they’re about consistency. When your accounts are designed to reward smart habits and support your goals, saving feels less like a chore and more like progress you can actually see.

If your New Year’s resolution included “save more” or “be better with money,” now’s the time to reinforce it. Set up the systems that make saving easier, let your daily routines do some of the heavy lifting, and give yourself credit for every step forward.

The best financial habits aren’t just started in January, they’re built all year long. Visit First Fed to explore accounts designed to help you reach your financial goals.

