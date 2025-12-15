Kick off the new year with Field Arts & Events Hall

Enjoy a mix of music, comedy, dance and unique entertainment this upcoming new year. Photo courtesy Field Arts & Events Hall

Field Arts & Events Hall, Port Angeles’ premier performing arts and community events venue, has announced its Winter/Spring 2026 lineup.

Headliners include the world-renowned Peking Acrobats on Jan. 29, the national tour of the Devon Allman Blues Summit on Mar. 5, comedian Paula Poundstone on Mar. 28, and GRAMMY-nominated folk and country singer Iris DeMent on Apr. 23.

Now in its third year of operation, Field Hall presents more than 120 annual performances and events, plus six gallery shows.

The facility also hosts public events from guest presenters as well as private meetings and celebrations.

A selection of upcoming events; for full details visit www.fieldhallevents.org.

January

January 11: New Orleans’ influential funk-jazz ensemble The Dirty Dozen Brass Band launches the new year with two intimate dinner-club seatings in The Thomsen Club, a themed transformation of the upstairs Sunset Lounge into a velvet-draped jazz club.

January 27: The 26th Annual International Guitar Night tour brings an evening of acoustic artistry showcasing the world’s premier guitarists.

January 29: For over thirty years, The Peking Acrobats have showcased modern Chinese theatrical circus to audiences worldwide. Enjoy the spectacle right here in Port Angeles.

February

February 6: Lindy West, author of the bestselling memoir Shrill and executive producer of its Hulu adaptation, performs her one-woman show “Every Castle, Ranked,” a comedic dive into “expectation vs. reality.” and the pains of growing up.

February 7: The Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto blends samba, jazz, and Brazilian folkloric traditions with vibrant improvisation.

February 26: National Geographic Explorer and photographer Robbie Shone presents “Adventures in Caving,” part of the Nat Geo Live Speaker Series.

March

March 5: Devon Allman, of Allman Brothers fame, leads an all-star lineup – including Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, and Sierra Green – for the Devon Allman Blues Summit.

March 12: Comedian Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) and hypnotist Asad Mecci invite audience volunteers onstage for HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis!

March 15: Cirque Mechanics presents TILT! A high-energy homage to America’s amusement parks featuring acrobatics, aerial feats, juggling, and ’80s nostalgia.

March 28: Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone returns after a sold-out appearance, bringing her trademark observational humor and quick-witted spontaneity.

April

April 20: MOMIX: Alice offers a visually striking, surreal journey inspired by Alice in Wonderland and performed by a company of dancer-illusionists.

April 23: GRAMMY-nominated folk, gospel, and old-time country artist Iris DeMent headlines as part of the Strait Country Music Series.

See all upcoming public events at www.fieldhallevents.org/calendar.