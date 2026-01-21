The City of Port Angeles is looking for mixed-use development proposals for the former Lincoln Street fire hall that include heritage preservation, affordable housing and retail. Courtesy the City of Port Angeles

Former Port Angeles fire hall eyed for preservation and affordable housing

Mixed-use proposals for Art Deco building are welcome through Feb. 13

The City of Port Angeles is taking an innovative approach to achieving two important goals: increasing the community’s affordable housing stock and preserving its built heritage.

Many in the community will be familiar with the former Port Angeles Fire Hall on Lincoln Street. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 6,768-square-foot Art Deco building was designed by William Aitken in 1931.

It’s served multiple roles over the years, including as a fire hall, city hall chambers, jail, juvenile home, YMCA, sanitation department, senior center and café.

Today, the City hopes to reinvent the heritage property once again and is calling on the development community to help realize the vision.

Preserving history with an eye to the future

The City’s request for proposal invites submissions from those interested in acquiring and developing the property – conveniently located within walking distance of Veterans Memorial Park, shops, services and downtown Port Angeles – with a special focus on affordable housing and historic preservation.

“It’s likely the ground floor would retain some kind of commercial space, with the housing component above,” explains Planning Supervisor Ben Braudrick. “But it’ll be up to the proposer how the building is utilized.

“It’s a great location in the city and would work well for retail or restaurant with a patio,” he notes.

Braudrick adds that with an affordable housing component, the project could also benefit from other grant programs among the City’s award-winning Housing for All initiative. And like those other initiatives, it’s hoped a successful fire hall redevelopment could become a model for similar properties in the city.

“We’d love to work with locals, but if we can save this building, proposals are also welcome from outside the region,” he says.

The RFP notes that fire hall proposals will be evaluated on several criteria, including:

  • Proposed future use(s) of the property
  • Proposed purchase price
  • And the proposer’s willingness to work with the City to achieve affordable housing, mixed-use and historic preservation.

Those interested in the project are invited to an open walk-through of the building and site on Monday, Jan. 26 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Questions are welcome through Jan. 30, before the RFP closes Feb. 13 – email the Department of Community & Economic Development at ced@cityofpa.us for details and find the RFP here.

Individuals, organizations and others qualified to conduct business in Washington state and the City of Port Angeles are welcome to submit proposals, with preferred applicants having experience in affordable housing and mixed-used development, historic preservation efforts, and in engaging with builders, design firms and the Clallam County community.

READ MORE: Port Angeles pursues Housing for All

