On Feb. 17, join Jefferson Healthcare’s Clinical Dietitian Angelee Brown for an in-person educational seminar focused on building a heart-healthy eating plan.

Create a Heart-Healthy Eating Plan: Jefferson Healthcare to host free seminar in Port Ludlow

Feb. 17 seminar looks at steps to lower your risk of cardiovascular disease

What you eat plays a powerful role in protecting your heart. From managing cholesterol and blood pressure to reducing inflammation, food choices can help lower your risk of cardiovascular disease.

But with so many options and diets out there, it can be hard to know where to start.

Brown will share practical, evidence-based guidance you can use right away. Topics will include how to choose heart-smart fats, increasing fiber, and reducing sodium and added sugars.

You’ll also learn how to read food labels more confidently and create balanced meals that fit your lifestyle, without giving up flavor.

Angelee Brown is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with experience in clinical, community and outpatient nutrition. She specializes in medical nutrition therapy and disease prevention.

Passionate about supporting whole-body wellness, she helps individuals implement practical, evidence-based nutrition strategies.

This event is part of Jefferson Healthcare’s ongoing educational seminar series at the Bay Club in Port Ludlow and is designed for anyone interested in improving heart health, whether you’re managing a condition or simply looking to eat better.

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Pl., Port Ludlow, WA 98365

Come learn how small changes on your plate can make a big difference for your heart.

Learn more at jeffersonhealthcare.org

About Jefferson Healthcare

Jefferson Healthcare is an award-winning, full-service healthcare organization meeting the care needs of East Jefferson County. Jefferson Healthcare offers inpatient and comprehensive outpatient services, including primary and specialty physician care.

READ MORE: Jefferson Healthcare’s Milestone Year in Review: 2025

