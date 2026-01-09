Tickets on sale for five-course beer pairing dinner

PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for Barhop’s 15th anniversary Beer Pairing Dinner.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 15 in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall in downtown Port Angeles.

Tickets for the dinner are $95 per person, $85 for Field Hall members, and can be purchased at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

Attendees will enjoy a five-course meal prepared by Brandon Sproed. Each course will be paired with a different Barhop brew.

Featured brews include Heart of the Hills Indian Pilsner, Storm King Saison, Smoked Alt, Citrasonic IPA and Winter Warmer.

Josh Blue, Barhop’s brewmaster, will guide diners through the flavors, stories and craftsmanship behind each pairing.

“Barhop has been a cornerstone of the Port Angeles craft beer community, and we’re honored to celebrate their 15th anniversary with an evening that pairs their exceptional brews with an elevated culinary experience,” said Steven Raider-Ginsburg, Field Hall’s executive and artistic director. “This dinner reflects our commitment to showcasing local artistry — whether on stage, on the plate or in the glass.”

Kim Trenerry and Jason Mogi of Deadwood Revival will perform live acoustic music throughout the evening. Diners can expect powerful harmonies, claw-hammer banjo and acoustic rhythm guitar.

Previous
Sunflower Dreams Project to host reception on Sunday

More in Entertainment

Garden lecture, arts exhibits this weekend

A gardening lecture, photography and art exhibits highlight weekend events on the… Continue reading

Auditions to be conducted for ‘Cinderella’ production

Ghostlight Productions will conduct auditions for its production of… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for five-course beer pairing dinner

Tickets are on sale for Barhop’s 15th anniversary Beer… Continue reading

”Ethereality” by Caroline Gilmore will be on display at the Port Ludlow Art League’s gallery during January.
Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception… Continue reading

Sunflower Dreams Project to host reception on Sunday

The Sunflower Dreams Project will host a reception for… Continue reading

Webster paintings to be discussed at Studium Generale

David Brownell will present “Esther Webster Paintings, Prints and… Continue reading

Acoustic trio to perform live recording session

Dadweed will perform a live studio recording and concert… Continue reading

Presentation to begin Yard and Garden lecture series

Ross Bayton will present “Gardening on a Warming Planet:… Continue reading

Nature photography exhibit set for Second Saturday Art Walk

Becky Stinnett will exhibit a collection of nature photographs… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for Festival of Hearts event

Tickets are on sale for the Festival of Hearts,… Continue reading

First Friday Art Walk slated in Sequim

The First Friday Art Walk, a free jazz performance and a puzzle… Continue reading

Salish Sea Early Music Festival dates announced

The Salish Sea Early Music Festival has announced its tentative… Continue reading