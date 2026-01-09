Tickets on sale for five-course beer pairing dinner

PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for Barhop’s 15th anniversary Beer Pairing Dinner.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 15 in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall in downtown Port Angeles.

Tickets for the dinner are $95 per person, $85 for Field Hall members, and can be purchased at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

Attendees will enjoy a five-course meal prepared by Brandon Sproed. Each course will be paired with a different Barhop brew.

Featured brews include Heart of the Hills Indian Pilsner, Storm King Saison, Smoked Alt, Citrasonic IPA and Winter Warmer.

Josh Blue, Barhop’s brewmaster, will guide diners through the flavors, stories and craftsmanship behind each pairing.

“Barhop has been a cornerstone of the Port Angeles craft beer community, and we’re honored to celebrate their 15th anniversary with an evening that pairs their exceptional brews with an elevated culinary experience,” said Steven Raider-Ginsburg, Field Hall’s executive and artistic director. “This dinner reflects our commitment to showcasing local artistry — whether on stage, on the plate or in the glass.”

Kim Trenerry and Jason Mogi of Deadwood Revival will perform live acoustic music throughout the evening. Diners can expect powerful harmonies, claw-hammer banjo and acoustic rhythm guitar.