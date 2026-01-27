Human trafficking prevention to be discussed at Studium Generale

PORT ANGELES — Sgt. Marlies Dick will present “Awareness of Human Trafficking and Prevention” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation will be part of the Studium Generale lecture series at the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Dick, of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, will discuss human trafficking prevention. Her presentation, in collaboration with the International Soroptimist Clubs of Clallam County and Peninsula College, recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The 2026 theme “Stronger Connections. Stronger Futures” encourages community action to recognize, prevent and report trafficking.

Future presentations in the Studium Generale series include:

• Feb. 5 — “The Impact of Indian Boarding and Residential Schools” by Andrew Pascua.

• Feb. 12 — “Salmon, Cedar, Rock and Rain” featuring readings by Loni Grinnell Greninger, Maria Parker Pascua and Tim McNulty.

• Feb. 19 — A presentation from Sara Deren, Peninsula College artist-in-residence.

• Feb. 26 — “The Plight of a Woman” by Helen Masvikeni.

• March 5 — “What We Talk About When We Talk About Empathy” by Janet Lucas.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.

