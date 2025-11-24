Police: Person of interest in custody following reports of shooting

School district says situation contained, operations will continue

PORT ANGELES — A person of interest was in custody and the Port Angeles Police Department was executing a search warrant at a nearby house following multiple reports of a man shooting a firearm from an Eighth Street bridge about 3 a.m. Monday.

The person of interest was found walking down the sidewalk on West Eighth Street, between the bridges, Port Angeles Deputy Police Chief Jason Viada said. He was taken into custody about 6 a.m.

“There is absolutely no reason to believe that there’s any remaining danger to the public stemming from this incident,” Viada said Monday afternoon.

Police activity in the area of Valley Street and the Eighth Street bridges had diminished by mid-morning, PAPD stated in a social media post.

“We are a block and a half from where we picked him up, and we are searching a house as part of the investigation,” Viada said about 10 a.m. Monday.

Earlier in the morning, officers arrived in the 400 block of West Eighth Street following reports of a man shooting a pistol, the police department stated in a news release. When officers arrived, they observed a man on the bridge near the intersection with South Pine Street.

“The first officer responding had a very brief interaction with the suspect, and during that interaction, no shots were fired by either the officer or the suspect,” Viada said.

However, the man pointed a gun at an officer and is being investigated for aggravated assault of a police officer stemming from that incident, Viada said.

The man fled on foot into the woods above South Valley Street, the police department said.

The Peninsula Crisis Response Team assisted with tactical operations, and officers collected multiple shell casings that were found on the Eighth Street bridge, the police department said.

It was unclear what his target was, Viada said.

“We deployed a whole lot of resources in the neighborhood near the bridge (Monday) morning,” Viada said.

In an email to parents and guardians, the Port Angeles School District said police used a K-9 unit and drone support during a search for the man.

“There is no threat to our schools, students, or staff,” the email from the school district stated. “The incident happened several hours before the start of the school day, and police operations have remained contained to the immediate neighborhood.

“Law enforcement has confirmed that the situation is under control and that school operations can proceed as normal.”

On Monday afternoon, Viada said the investigation remained “very active and very ongoing.”

Police officers located three separate firearms in the home during the execution of the search warrant, and the person of interest is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, Viada said.

“We’ve received a lot of good information that has been helpful during the investigation,” he said.

________

Editor Brian McLean can be reached by email at brian.mclean@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Deputies: Barricaded man dies by suicide

More in Crime

Deputies: Barricaded man dies by suicide

Negotiators work for nearly two hours for peaceful resolution

Police: Person of interest in custody following reports of shooting

School district says situation contained, operations will continue

Suspects in murder cases get hearings

Update on four defendants headed to trial

Port Angeles man is dead following shooting

Police: Officers attempted non-lethal force

Port Townsend woman found guilty of first-degree assault

Young attacked husband with blunt end of hatchet, according to court documents

Marysville man sentenced to 13 months for sex crimes

A 64-year-old Marysville man has been sentenced to 13… Continue reading

Police: Wanted man shot in pursuit

State agency to conduct independent investigation

One court was closed at the Sequim Pickleball Courts in Carrie Blake Community Park after graffiti was painted on the ground. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Nazi symbols tagged at park

Police investigating video, potential leads

Port Angeles woman sentenced to drug alternative

A Port Angeles woman has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

Former officer facing charges

Whitaker worked for Sequim Police Department

Attorney assigned in murder case

Five-day trial now set for Dec. 15

Dale Allen Jaff, at left with his defense attorney Alex Stalker, will is scheduled to go to trial in January for allegedly robbing Kitsap Bank in Sequim in April. (Clallam County Superior Court)
Sequim bank robbery trial now set for January

Port Hadlock man pleaded not guilty in May