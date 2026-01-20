PA man gets 11 1/2 years in shooting

Jury found Lester guilty of attempted murder

PORT ANGELES — A Port Angeles man has been sentenced to 11 1/2 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder and felony assault stemming from an incident last March at the 9/11 Memorial Waterfront Park.

Clallam County Superior Court Judge Brent Basden sentenced Brian Lester on Tuesday following a jury’s guilty verdict on Dec. 4. Lester had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jurors heard testimony last month about a confrontation that occurred when Lester followed his ex-girlfriend, Dorothy Hunt-Wood, and Michael Lynch to the park on Francis Street. The incident began with a physical altercation between Lester and Lynch and ended with Lester firing a handgun at their vehicle.

Clallam County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Roberson asked for a sentence of 150 months, or 12½ years, for both counts, citing evidence that Lester intentionally sought out Lynch and fired a handgun at close range.

“This is not a situation where emotions suddenly boiled over,” Roberson said, pointing to text messages showing Lester had tracked Lynch before the encounter.

“It’s not for lack of trying that Mr. Lynch is alive.”

Defense attorney Charles Commeree asked for a 114-month sentence, or 9½ years, noting that Lynch was not physically injured and arguing that the jury’s rejection of a premeditation finding should weigh in Lester’s favor.

Lester briefly addressed the court, calling the event “that horrible day” and saying he regretted his actions.

Basden said he carefully weighed where to sentence Lester within the standard range and rejected arguments for the lowest possible term, finding that the evidence showed Lester initiated the encounter and brought a firearm, escalating a volatile situation.

“There were many off-ramps that you didn’t take,” Basden said, but Lester chose to continue down a path that ended with him firing a weapon.

A 108-month sentence was imposed for the attempted murder conviction, along with a mandatory 24-month firearm enhancement. A three-month sentence was imposed for felony harassment, with an additional six-month firearm enhancement. The felony harassment sentence will run concurrently with the attempted murder conviction, resulting in a total sentence of 138 months, or 11 1/2 years.

Basden also ordered a lifetime no-contact order with Lynch, prohibited Lester from possessing firearms and imposed 36 months of community custody following his release. The court did not impose financial obligations, citing Lester’s lack of resources.

Lester’s family said they plan to appeal the conviction. They have 30 days to file a notice under state law.

________

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Murder trial is set for Jan. 26

More in Crime

PA man gets 11 1/2 years in shooting

Jury found Lester guilty of attempted murder

Aaron Fisher, left, appears in Clallam County Superior Court on Jan. 9 with his attorney Lane Wolfley at a hearing during which his trial was confirmed to begin on Jan. 26. He has been charged with second-degree murder. (Clallam County Superior Court)
Murder trial is set for Jan. 26

Bank robbery trial to be reset for future date

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles assisted with the arrest of Justin Cox last June after he allegedly shot at officers and bystanders as he was sheltering inside a home. On Dec. 22, he received an order for civil commitment for inpatient psychiatric treatment. (Emily Matthiessen/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Sequim man sent to state hospital

Charges could be refiled in Carlsborg standoff case

Cole Douglas, who was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to the March 2025 hit and run that seriously injured Sequim middle-schooler Colton Dufour, listens to Judge Elizabeth Stanley as Colton’s mother, Cherie Tachell, seated several rows back, smiles at her son just minutes before Douglas was taken into custody to begin serving a 12-month jail sentence. Seated beside them is victims advocate Molly Ramsey, who works in the Clallam County prosecuting attorney’s office and read a victim’s impact statement to the court during hearing. (Clallam County Superior Court)
Sequim man gets 1 year in hit-and-run

Teenager was seriously injured in March collision

Judge orders mental exam

Arraignment in murder case reset for late January

Couple investigated for identify theft, fraud

A Sequim couple has been arrested following an investigation… Continue reading

Jury selection Monday in child abuse case

Infant was found to have 11 fractures, including ribs, leg

Murder suspect returns to court

Charges refiled in his mother’s death

Montana man arrested three times in Clallam County in December

A 37-year-old Montana man was arrested three times last… Continue reading

Sheriff’s Office warns of payment requests scam related to jail

Multiple scam reports involving fraudulent payment requests have been… Continue reading

Financial scam targeting Peninsula residents, Sheriff’s Office says

North Olympic Peninsula residents have had more than $1… Continue reading

Robbery sentence set for 17 years

Reynolds pleads guilty to multiple charges