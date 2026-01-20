PA man gets 11 1/2 years in shooting

PORT ANGELES — A Port Angeles man has been sentenced to 11 1/2 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder and felony assault stemming from an incident last March at the 9/11 Memorial Waterfront Park.

Clallam County Superior Court Judge Brent Basden sentenced Brian Lester on Tuesday following a jury’s guilty verdict on Dec. 4. Lester had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jurors heard testimony last month about a confrontation that occurred when Lester followed his ex-girlfriend, Dorothy Hunt-Wood, and Michael Lynch to the park on Francis Street. The incident began with a physical altercation between Lester and Lynch and ended with Lester firing a handgun at their vehicle.

Clallam County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Roberson asked for a sentence of 150 months, or 12½ years, for both counts, citing evidence that Lester intentionally sought out Lynch and fired a handgun at close range.

“This is not a situation where emotions suddenly boiled over,” Roberson said, pointing to text messages showing Lester had tracked Lynch before the encounter.

“It’s not for lack of trying that Mr. Lynch is alive.”

Defense attorney Charles Commeree asked for a 114-month sentence, or 9½ years, noting that Lynch was not physically injured and arguing that the jury’s rejection of a premeditation finding should weigh in Lester’s favor.

Lester briefly addressed the court, calling the event “that horrible day” and saying he regretted his actions.

Basden said he carefully weighed where to sentence Lester within the standard range and rejected arguments for the lowest possible term, finding that the evidence showed Lester initiated the encounter and brought a firearm, escalating a volatile situation.

“There were many off-ramps that you didn’t take,” Basden said, but Lester chose to continue down a path that ended with him firing a weapon.

A 108-month sentence was imposed for the attempted murder conviction, along with a mandatory 24-month firearm enhancement. A three-month sentence was imposed for felony harassment, with an additional six-month firearm enhancement. The felony harassment sentence will run concurrently with the attempted murder conviction, resulting in a total sentence of 138 months, or 11 1/2 years.

Basden also ordered a lifetime no-contact order with Lynch, prohibited Lester from possessing firearms and imposed 36 months of community custody following his release. The court did not impose financial obligations, citing Lester’s lack of resources.

Lester’s family said they plan to appeal the conviction. They have 30 days to file a notice under state law.

