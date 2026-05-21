Basket donation

Janine Ledford, right, the executive director of the Makah Museum in Neah Bay, received a donation of authentic Makah baskets from Marcia Logan. The three-basket set made of cedar bark and bear grass were judged to be in good condition. They were estimated to be 70 to 75 years old. The baskets were originally in the possession of Logan’s grandparents Albert and Norma Gustafson of Port Angeles, who died decades ago. The baskets have been treasured for all those years. Logan decided to take them to the museum, as they were handmade by Makah members of the past. (Rebekah Monette)

Janine Ledford, right, the executive director of the Makah Museum in Neah Bay, received a donation of authentic Makah baskets from Marcia Logan.

The three-basket set made of cedar bark and bear grass were judged to be in good condition. They were estimated to be 70 to 75 years old.

The baskets were originally in the possession of Logan’s grandparents Albert and Norma Gustafson of Port Angeles, who died decades ago.

The baskets have been treasured for all those years. Logan decided to take them to the museum, as they were handmade by Makah members of the past.