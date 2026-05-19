Crescent schools name its leader

JOYCE — The Crescent School Board has offered Sondra Lundvick its superintendent position.

The move, pending contract negotiations, expected to go into effect July 1.

Lundvick would replace Superintendent David Bingham, who is retiring after serving 10 years as superintendent and 41 years in the school district.

The unanimous selection followed a search process that included stakeholder surveys, community forums, interviews and opportunities for staff and public participation.

Lundvick currently serves as the K-12 counselor and teacher on special assignment (TOSA) for the district, for which she has played a significant leadership role in student support systems, master scheduling, multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) implementation, school safety planning, assessment coordination, athletics oversight, and college and career readiness initiatives.

She also has served as interim athletic director and substitute principal.

Lundvick brings more than 15 years of administrative experience to the position. Before she joined Crescent School District, she served for 10 years in the Sitka School District in Alaska, including roles as principal and assistant principal of Sitka High School. During her tenure, she was recognized as the 2023 Alaska Region V Principal of the Year and the 2018 Alaska Region V Assistant Principal of the Year.

Lundvick has a master’s of science degree in educational leadership and a bachelor’s of science degree in kinesiology from Lamar University, in addition to a master’s degree in sport management from Northern Illinois University.