Crescent names finalists for post

PORT ANGELES — Two finalists have been selected in the search for the next superintendent for the Crescent School District.

Anjuli (Jewel) Mucklin of Wautoma, Wis., and Sondra Lundvick of Port Angeles will meet with the school board, teachers, staff, students and community members, including representatives of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe.

They are vying to replace David Bingham, who will retire at the end of June after 41 years with the district, the last 10 as superintendent.

The public is invited to attend forums in the school library to meet Mucklin on May 12 and Lundvick on May 14.

The board will meet May 14 to discuss the candidates, with a possible decision to follow.

Lundvick serves as a teacher on special assignment and K-12 counselor in the Crescent School District, where she supports academic planning, scheduling, college and career readiness and district assessment systems. She has more than 15 years of administrative and leadership experience, including as a high school principal, assistant principal and athletic director.

Mucklin most recently served as district administrator for the Wautoma Area School District in Wisconsin, where she led a PreK-12 system of about 1,300 students and 230 staff. She has more than 15 years of experience in education, including as a principal and teacher.

The leadership change at Crescent comes as the district faces staff reductions and budget tightening amid declining enrollment and timber revenue.

The district is projecting a $530,000 to $600,000 shortfall for the 2026-27 school year, Bingham said, much of it fueled by an anticipated drop at the high school from 80 students to 50.

Many students are enrolling in Running Start at Peninsula College, Bingham said, where high school juniors and seniors can earn college credit while meeting high school graduation requirements.

To help close the budget gap, the school board, at a special meeting April 30, approved cutting two full-time teachers at the high school that will save about $240,000 in salary and benefits.

Revenue from timber harvests also has fallen sharply — from about $500,000 in 2024-25 to less than $120,000 projected for 2026-27. Those funds typically are used for facilities and capital projects because they are considered too unpredictable to support salaries, Bingham said.

Community forums

Two forums are scheduled for next week for the public to interact with finalists for Crescent School District superintendent.

• May 12: Anjuli (Jewel) Mucklin

• May 14: Sondra Lundvick

• Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Location: Crescent School Library, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.