ISSUES OF FAITH: The rest of the Easter story

PAUL HARVEY, A famous radio broadcaster, had a segment called, “Now, the rest of the story.” I would like to share the rest of the Easter story.

Jesus Christ is the Son of God and Savior of the world. The Bible is a testament of Christ’s life. Jesus is the Good Shepherd. He knows His sheep. All of them. “And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd,” (John 10:16).

We hear His voice. We recognize His voice. We believe His words. We follow Him.

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” (John 15:13).

Jesus gave His life for us. On Friday, He was crucified. He atoned for our sins in Gethsemane and on the cross.

On Sunday, Mary Magdalene came to the empty tomb. Jesus was not there. He appeared to Mary and said, “Touch me not; for I am not yet ascended to my Father.” He had overcome death.

Later, Jesus appeared to His disciples, showed them His hands and His side, proving that it was Him who had been crucified.

Jesus appeared to others including Peter and said, “Feed my sheep.” John said that there were many more things that Jesus did, but all the books in the world could not contain it all.

Now for the rest of the story. Jesus’s other sheep.

There were faithful followers on the American continent whom Jesus visited as well. They saw a Man descend out of heaven clothed in white.

“Behold, I am Jesus Christ, whom the prophets testified shall come into the world.” He showed them the prints of the nails in his hands and feet. They saw with their own eyes. Jesus said, “I am the God of Israel, and the God of the whole earth, and have been slain for the sins of the world,” (3 Nephi 11:14).

As I read those words, I hear His voice. I recognize His voice. I believe His words. I follow Him.

Jesus gave them authority to baptize saying that they needed to repent and be baptized in His name.

He warned against contention, disputations and anger. Jesus taught them to love those who despitefully use them. And like the charge He gave to Peter, He said to declare His words to the ends of the earth.

He blessed the sick and afflicted and healed them. He then had the little children come to Him. They sat on the ground around Him. He then knelt on the ground and prayed to the Father. It says the multitude was overcome with joy.

He wept and blessed the children one by one and then said, “Behold your little ones,” (3 Nephi 17:23).

The heavens opened and angels descended and ministered to them — 2,500 men, women and children heard and bore records of this magnificent event.

What I love about this additional record of the other sheep, which is found in The Book of Mormon, is that it shows God’s love for all of His children.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life,” (John 3:16).

He sent His Son so that we, all of us, no matter where we live on this beautiful planet, could have everlasting life. Jesus Christ burst the bands of death. He paid the price for our sins.

He visited His disciples and then He visited His other sheep.

Jesus declared His gospel; to believe in His name, to follow Him, to be peacemakers, to love God and our neighbor, to repent and be baptized, and then through Jesus Christ, we may all be saved.

And now, you know the rest of the story.

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Issues of Faith is a rotating column by religious leaders on the North Olympic Peninsula. Jason Bringhurst is a former bishop, now serving on the High Council of the Port Angeles Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ComeUntoChrist.org. His email is jasonbring@gmail.com.