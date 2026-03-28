PT alumni to honor five in Hall of Fame

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PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend High School Alumni Hall of Fame Committee will induct five individuals next weekend for their contributions to the school and community.

The Class of 2026 includes Chuck Robinson, Jim Guthrie, Joan Wiley O’Meara, Marvin Shields and Tom Camfield. Their accomplishments represent a legacy of excellence that continues to inspire current and future PTHS students, said Jan Boutilier, PTHS Alumni Hall of Fame chair.

The ceremony will be at 1 p.m. April 4 in the PTHS auditorium. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., offering attendees time to visit the alumni room in the Bruce Blevins Gym, and to view the graduation class composites displayed on the third floor of the main building. A reception will follow in the school cafeteria.

The event is free and open to the public.

Two categories of recognition will awarded in the committee’s second year, Boutilier said.

The Alumni Inductee Award honors a PTHS graduate who has achieved distinction in their chosen field. The Legacy Achievement Award recognizes a PTHS staff member or community member whose service has made a significant impact on PTHS.

Hall of Fame nominations are accepted from May 1 through October 1 each year. The form and criteria are available on the PTHS Alumni Association website at www.pthsalumniassociation.org, where complete inductee biographies can be found.

The Hall of Fame program operates independently of Alumni Association funding and is made possible through community support and donations, Boutilier said.

Chuck Robinson

Robinson, a 1979 Port Townsend High School graduate, was known as a fun-loving, kind person who balanced a passion for boxing with an active high school life. A three-sport athlete, he lettered in track, basketball and football while achieving success in boxing.

Born in 1961 to Charles and Phyllis Robinson, he was the eldest of three children and a dedicated volunteer, working with children with disabilities and mentoring younger boxers. He began boxing when he was 7 and earned respect for both talent and character.

In 1980, shortly after sparring with Muhammad Ali, he traveled with the U.S. National Team to Poland, where he died in a plane crash near Warsaw.

Jim Guthrie

Guthrie moved to Port Townsend in 1974, beginning a lifelong commitment to community service through construction, education and mentorship. He co-founded Rainbow Homes and later Guthrie Construction, believing quality housing strengthened the community.

In the mid-1980s, he transitioned to education, earning his teaching credential and joining Port Townsend High School in 1987. Over a 27-year career, he taught carpentry, stagecraft, history and more, emphasizing respect, kindness and opportunity.

Guthrie coached multiple sports and led Knowledge Bowl teams to four state championships, fostering teamwork and confidence. He also supported the drama program, advised the Interact Club and served in union leadership.

Since he retired in 2014, he remains active in local arts and service, continuing to positively impact the community.

Joan Wiley O’Meara

Wiley O’Meara devoted 64 years to dance, enriching Port Townsend and shaping generations of performers. A 1955 Port Townsend High School graduate, she choreographed for school events and community programs, fostering creativity and leadership.

She volunteered at Fort Worden’s Juvenile Diagnostic and Treatment Center, teaching dance to resident girls and helping them gain confidence through performance.

In 1965, she founded Joan’s Dance Studio, which grew from her basement into a beloved institution where thousands studied tap and ballet.

Known for her generosity, Wiley O’Meara never turned a child away, providing scholarships and sewing costumes herself.

In 2005, she created Fantabulous Follies, a musical theatre troupe with proceeds to the PTHS Drama Department.

Marvin Shields

Shields, born in 1939 and raised in Discovery Bay, overcame early hardship to become a symbol of courage and service. A 1958 Port Townsend High School graduate, he earned the Football Inspirational Award, reflecting his dedication and resilience.

After working in Alaska and locally, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1962 and later became a Seabee. He married Joan Murray and welcomed a daughter before he deployed to Vietnam.

On June 10, 1965, when he was 25, Marvin was killed during the Battle of Dong Xoai while attempting to save fellow servicemen. He was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1966, becoming the first Seabee so honored.

Tom Camfield

Camfield, a 1947 Port Townsend High School graduate, devoted his life to journalism, photography, history and public service.

After military service and work in California, he returned home in 1960. At the Port Townsend Leader (1944–1988), Camfield served as reporter, photographer, editor, printer and more — often working nearly alone — covering community life and nearly every PTHS event. His photographs and reporting became a vital record of the region.

He also served on the Port Townsend City Council from 1970-1980 and contributed to The Associated Press.

After he retired, he authored local and family histories and remained an active historian.