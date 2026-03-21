Boys Girls Club raises $92K at fundraising breakfast

Sequim High School senior Deo Herbelin was awarded the 2026 Youth of the Year award during the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula’s eighth annual Great Futures: Wearing & Sharing the Green fundraiser breakfast. (Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula)

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Carrie Heaton, winner of the Individual Champion of Youth Award, poses with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula board member Jason Wilson on Tuesday during the club’s eighth annual Great Futures: Wearing & Sharing the Green fundraiser breakfast. (Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula)

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Kirsti Turello of Turello Oral Surgery poses with the Business Champion of Youth Award on Tuesday during the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula’s eighth annual Great Futures: Wearing & Sharing the Green fundraiser breakfast. (Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula)

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PORT ANGELES — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula kicked off this year’s fundraising goal of $1 million with a $92,000 haul during its eighth annual Great Futures: Wearing & Sharing the Green fundraising breakfast.

The Tuesday event at the Turner Unit had 220 attendees, according to a news release.

“Guests enjoyed a family-style breakfast, similar to a USDA-approved meal that members enjoy regularly, while learning more about the club’s impact,” the release stated. “Funds raised during the event are vital to sustaining operations across three club sites, helping maintain an affordable annual membership fee of just $30 while serving more than 1,250 youth.”

The resources support the club’s core program areas of academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and leadership development, according to the release.

During the breakfast, the newly named Lane Richards Gymnasium was dedicated to the legacy of the beloved longtime Port Angeles resident.

“Known for his passion for athletics, nutrition and overall wellness, Richards inspired many people to embrace a healthy lifestyle,” the release stated.

With the naming of the gymnasium, Richards’ name became part of a place where young people are learning those same lessons every day, said Mary Budke, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula.

“Having this space connected to Lane’s legacy means children are surrounded daily by a message that healthy habits, perseverance and a positive attitude can shape an entire future,” Budke said in the release.

Richards’ widow, Karen Richards, and close friend Sara Maloney made the tribute possible.

During the breakfast, Deo Herbelin was announced as the 2026 Youth of the Year, the club’s highest honor. The honor was sponsored by board member George Brown.

“A senior at Sequim High School and Running Start student at Peninsula College, Herbelin will graduate this June with both a high school diploma and an associate degree,” the release stated. “The Youth of the Year program, with a legacy spanning more than 75 years, recognizes outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence and character.”

The club also honored two recipients of the 2025 Champion of Youth Awards.

The Business Champion of Youth Award went to Turella Oral Surgery, which is owned by dentists Kirsti and Steve Turella. The business was honored for more than a decade of extraordinary service and generosity, according to the release.

“Their contributions include board leadership, event sponsorship, hands-on volunteerism, and providing oral health education and on-call dental care for club members,” the release stated.

Club Chief Development Officer Janet Gray said it is impossible to capture the full depth, scope and years of commitment the Turellas have given to the club.

“Their service spans governance, fundraising, sponsorship, professional expertise, capital investment, hospitality, creativity and dear friendship,” Gray said in the release.

Carrie Heaton was presented with the Individual Champion of Youth Award for her “transformative impact over more than 10 years of service,” according to the release.

“As board treasurer, mentor to Youth of the Year candidates and dedicated volunteer, Heaton has played a pivotal role in shaping young leaders,” the release stated. “She is also well-known for her contributing hundreds of homemade cookies annually to support club events.”

Board member Jason Wilson praised Heaton’s support for children.

“Her dedication has made a lasting, transformational impact on the lives of young people in our community,” Wilson said in the release.