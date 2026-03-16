Woman investigated for first-degree attempted murder

QUILCENE — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on investigation of first-degree attempted murder, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Samantha Marie Mardock was being held Monday in the Jefferson County Jail on $250,000 bond after she was booked Sunday morning following an alleged assault.

Deputies responded to the Quilcene area on Saturday and learned a woman had attempted to stab her father with a knife, the Sheriff’s Office said. The knife broke during the struggle, the agency added. The man told deputies he believed he also was struck with two different frying pans.

The woman left the scene before deputies arrived.

During the investigation, deputies learned the woman had made earlier statements to a Port Townsend police officer that she might kill her parents if she didn’t receive help.

Later in the evening, she made an unexpected visit to her parents’ home, where the assault occurred, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies searched the area with a drone and checked other residences where she could have fled, but the woman was not immediately located. She was found Sunday morning and arrested by deputies.

The man sustained minor injuries and was treated, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This case is still being investigated, the agency added.