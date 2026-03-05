Centrum appoints new board members

PORT TOWNSEND — Centrum has announced the appointment of several new board members as well as a new director of development.

The new board members are Lionel Lee and Michelle Sandoval of Port Townsend and Marty Bluewater of Protection Island.

Lee comes from a 15-year career as an executive search recruiter specializing in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging strategy, culture transformation and inclusive talent practices. Lee also served as a board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound.

Sandoval served on the Port Townsend City Council for 20 years, including three terms as mayor, and spent six years on the Jefferson County Planning Commission. She also has served on the boards of the Port Townsend Food Coop, Centrum, Jefferson Land Trust, Northwest Maritime, Quimper Mercantile, Port Townsend Film Festival and is currently on the Bayside Housing board.

Bluewater previously served on the Seattle Parks board, the University of Washington’s President’s Minority Action Advisory Committee, the board of the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation and the Cape George Colony Homeowners’ Association board.

Bluewater is the only Protection Island resident, having secured a lifetime tenancy agreement when the island became a national wildlife refuge in 1982.

Clare Hausmann has been hired as the senior director of development.

Hausmann has worked as a marketing program manager at Microsoft and founded a nonprofit ballet school in Everett. She also has led advancement at Seattle’s ACT Contemporary Theatre, Seattle Children’s Theatre and the Arboretum Foundation.

In her role at Centrum, Hausmann will supervise the four members of the development team.

Centrum hosts immersive, intergenerational workshops that bring renowned artists together with aspiring artists to pass on creative legacies and build community.

Its participating artists, who range from 4 to 98 years old, hail from 17 countries, all 50 states and 30 of Washington’s 39 counties.

Centrum has an annual budget of $5 million, a staff of 18 and a 22-member board of directors.

For more information, visit www.centrum.org.