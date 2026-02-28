HORSEPLAY: Sequim equestrian team puts riders on top

Working Pairs Team of Paisley Morris on Shorty, left, and Kaija Johnson on Baloo show their synchronicity.

Team Sorting has Asha Swanberg on Busy, left, with Katelynn Sharpe on Millie.

Senior salute to graduating seniors Katelynn Sharpe, carrying a sponsor flag, left, and team captain Asha Swanberg, carrying the Sequim Team flag.

Lila Torey and Timber are ready to compete in Huntseat Equitation.

ANOTHER EXCITING COMPETITION for the Sequim Equestrian Team.

First-place wins went to graduating seniors Katelynn Sharpe in keyhole, Asha Swanberg in reining and working rancher, Paisley Morris for in-hand trail and Kenzi Winters in saddle seat equitation at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds Feb. 20-22.

Coach Katie Newton lauded the team for their supportive spirit and “having lots of fun together.” Newton also praised her niece, Sharpe, for being a great example to the team, adding “she has grown into a wonderful rider and horsewoman.”

She also expressed her happiness over having a guy on the team again — and I agree. In fact, a gentleman left me a voicemail after reading about Lucas Seelye in the Feb. 14th Horseplay column, saying, “It’s about time!” and he hopes to see more join the team. Newton said Seelye is a “great team player and a good sport to go along the plans the girls drum up!”

Results

Huntseat Equitation — Lila Torey, first.

Dressage — Katelynn Sharpe, third.

In-hand Obstacle Relay Team — Asha Swanberg, Paisley Morris, Kenzi Winters and Torey, fifth.

In-hand trail — Morris, first; Winters, ninth.

Reining — Swanberg, first; Sharpe, seventh.

Saddle Seat Equitation — Winters, first; Sharpe, second.

Showmanship — Morris, eighth; Sharpe, 10th; Torey, 15th.

Stockseat Equitation — Torey, eighth; Morris, 13th.

Team Versatility — Swanberg, Kaija Johnson, Morris, Torey, third.

Working Pairs — Sharpe and Swanberg, second; Winters and Lucas Seelye, fourth; Johnson Morris, sixth.

Working Rancher— Swanberg, first; Winters, sixth.

Drill Team Freestyle 4’s — Sharpe, Winters, Seelye, Torey, third.

Timed events

Barrels — Swanberg, ninth; Seelye, 13th; Johnson 14th.

Figure 8 — Seelye, eigth; Johnson, 14th; Swanberg, 20th, Winters, 25th.

Individual Flags — Seelye, second; Johnson, seventh; Swanberg, 12th.

Keyhole — Sharpe, first; Winters, 11th.

Pole Bending — Johnson, 8th; Seelye, 10th.

Team Canadian Flags — Sharpe, Swanberg, Winters, Seelye, third.

Two-man Birangle — Sharpe and Seelye, sixth; Swanberg and Johnson, seventh; Winters and Torey, 16th.

Cattle events

Steer Daubing — Sharpe, fifth; Seelye, eighth; Swanberg, ninth.

Team Sorting — Sharpe and Swanberg, second; Johnson and Torey, sixth; Winters and Seelye, 12th.

The team’s next competition is April 3-5 and the state finals is May 15-17.

Karen Griffiths’ column, Peninsula Horseplay, appears the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

If you have a horse event, clinic or seminar you would like listed, email Griffiths at kbg@olympus.net at least two weeks in advance. You can also call 360-460-6299.