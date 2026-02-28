HORSEPLAY: Sequim equestrian team puts riders on top
Published 1:30 am Saturday, February 28, 2026
ANOTHER EXCITING COMPETITION for the Sequim Equestrian Team.
First-place wins went to graduating seniors Katelynn Sharpe in keyhole, Asha Swanberg in reining and working rancher, Paisley Morris for in-hand trail and Kenzi Winters in saddle seat equitation at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds Feb. 20-22.
Coach Katie Newton lauded the team for their supportive spirit and “having lots of fun together.” Newton also praised her niece, Sharpe, for being a great example to the team, adding “she has grown into a wonderful rider and horsewoman.”
She also expressed her happiness over having a guy on the team again — and I agree. In fact, a gentleman left me a voicemail after reading about Lucas Seelye in the Feb. 14th Horseplay column, saying, “It’s about time!” and he hopes to see more join the team. Newton said Seelye is a “great team player and a good sport to go along the plans the girls drum up!”
Results
Huntseat Equitation — Lila Torey, first.
Dressage — Katelynn Sharpe, third.
In-hand Obstacle Relay Team — Asha Swanberg, Paisley Morris, Kenzi Winters and Torey, fifth.
In-hand trail — Morris, first; Winters, ninth.
Reining — Swanberg, first; Sharpe, seventh.
Saddle Seat Equitation — Winters, first; Sharpe, second.
Showmanship — Morris, eighth; Sharpe, 10th; Torey, 15th.
Stockseat Equitation — Torey, eighth; Morris, 13th.
Team Versatility — Swanberg, Kaija Johnson, Morris, Torey, third.
Working Pairs — Sharpe and Swanberg, second; Winters and Lucas Seelye, fourth; Johnson Morris, sixth.
Working Rancher— Swanberg, first; Winters, sixth.
Drill Team Freestyle 4’s — Sharpe, Winters, Seelye, Torey, third.
Timed events
Barrels — Swanberg, ninth; Seelye, 13th; Johnson 14th.
Figure 8 — Seelye, eigth; Johnson, 14th; Swanberg, 20th, Winters, 25th.
Individual Flags — Seelye, second; Johnson, seventh; Swanberg, 12th.
Keyhole — Sharpe, first; Winters, 11th.
Pole Bending — Johnson, 8th; Seelye, 10th.
Team Canadian Flags — Sharpe, Swanberg, Winters, Seelye, third.
Two-man Birangle — Sharpe and Seelye, sixth; Swanberg and Johnson, seventh; Winters and Torey, 16th.
Cattle events
Steer Daubing — Sharpe, fifth; Seelye, eighth; Swanberg, ninth.
Team Sorting — Sharpe and Swanberg, second; Johnson and Torey, sixth; Winters and Seelye, 12th.
The team’s next competition is April 3-5 and the state finals is May 15-17.
________
Karen Griffiths’ column, Peninsula Horseplay, appears the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
If you have a horse event, clinic or seminar you would like listed, email Griffiths at kbg@olympus.net at least two weeks in advance. You can also call 360-460-6299.