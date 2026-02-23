Jefferson Healthcare earns national recognition for patient care and community responsibility

Jefferson Healthcare is an award-winning, full-service healthcare organization meeting the care needs of East Jefferson County.

Swipe or click to see more

Jefferson Healthcare was named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics and for Outpatient Experience by the Women’s Choice Awards. Sarah Wright Photography

Swipe or click to see more

Jefferson Healthcare was named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics and for Outpatient Experience by the Women’s Choice Awards. Sarah Wright Photography

Swipe or click to see more

Jefferson Healthcare has received national recognition for both the quality of its patient care and its broader commitment to the community, earning recent honors from the Women’s Choice Awards and the Lown Institute.

A top hospital for obstetrics and outpatient experience

In December 2025, the hospital was named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics and for Outpatient Experience by the Women’s Choice Awards, a national organization that evaluates hospitals based on clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and safety measures.

Jefferson Healthcare ranked in the top 9 percent of more than 4,600 hospitals nationwide for obstetrical care and in the top 5 percent for outpatient experience.

The obstetrics recognition reflects high patient recommendation rates, strong safety scores, low rates of early elective deliveries, and adherence to national standards such as Baby-Friendly USA guidelines. The outpatient award highlights performance in areas such as communication with care teams, care coordination, and overall patient experience.

“These awards reflect the dedication of our providers and care teams,” said Jefferson Healthcare CEO Mike Glenn. “We are committed to providing the essential services that our communities need and do all we can to exceed our patients’ expectations.”

Recognition for social responsibility

Jefferson Healthcare was also recognized by the Lown Institute, an independent healthcare think tank, as one of the Top 5 Most Socially Responsible Critical Access Hospitals in Washington.

The hospital ranked 77th nationally among more than 800 critical access hospitals evaluated and received “A” grades across multiple categories, including health equity, inclusivity, value of care, and avoidance of overuse.

The Lown Institute’s rankings differ from many hospital lists by combining measures of patient outcomes with indicators of health equity and community benefit. Hospitals are assessed on more than 50 metrics drawn from Medicare data, patient safety reports, and public financial records, and hospitals do not apply or pay to be included.

“Hospitals are facing unprecedented political and financial challenges,” said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. “In this uncertain environment, it’s more important than ever to support the socially responsible hospitals who are delivering high-quality care to all in their community.”

Together, the awards highlight Jefferson Healthcare’s dual focus on individual patient experience and its role as a community partner.

While the Women’s Choice Awards emphasize satisfaction and clinical quality in specific service areas, the Lown Institute recognition reflects broader performance in equity, value and responsible use of medical services.

[gps-image name=”41603069_web1_260223-Impress-SOUND-PDN-JeffersonHealthcare2_2.jpg”]

About Jefferson Healthcare

Jefferson Healthcare is an award-winning, full-service healthcare organization meeting the care needs of East Jefferson County. Jefferson Healthcare offers inpatient and comprehensive outpatient services including primary and specialty physician care.