WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Forks’ Jade Blair first at Mascara Madness

BELFAIR — Forks’ Jade Blair was first in her weight class at the Mascara Madness girls wrestling tournament at North Mason High School this weekend.

Blair, wrestling at 125 pounds, went 3-0 in dominating fashion, winning by pin, by a 15-0 technical fall and by a medical default while leading 12-0.

Her teammate Kinley Rondeau was fourth at 105 pounds, going 2-2 at the tournament. LaRayne Blair went 3-2 at 130 pounds, while Natasha Fletcher went 2-2 at 120 pounds.

Sequim’s Story Snow had a busy day at the same tournament. She finished fourth at 125 pounds. She went 4-2 on the day with one of her losses to Blair. She also beat Leighton Dunn of East Jefferson.

East Jefferson’s Kindle Iverson was fourth at 145 pounds, going 2-2 on the day.

EJ, Sequim at KLM

SILVERDALE — East Jefferson wrestler Rylen Kruse was second at 175 pounds at the Keigen Langholff Memorial tournament held this weekend at Klahowya High School. Kruse went 3-1 on the day with a pin, a 17-1 technical fall and a 12-10 decision.

Teammate Silas Klontz was fourth at 190 pounds, going 3-2 on the day, while Finn Evans won two matches at 144 pounds.

For Sequim, Carson Mead went 3-2 at 120 pounds, finishing fourth. Johnny Vilona won two matches at 138 pounds.

PA at Bearcat

CHEHALIS — The Port Angeles boys wrestling team had four athletes place at the W.F. West Bearcat tournament this weekend.

Oliver Martinez was fourth at 175 pounds, going 2-2 at the tournament. Drake Spence was fourth at 106 pounds, also going 2-2, which included a pin over his teammate Kalob Helvey.

Helvey, meanwhile, finished fifth, going 2-2 on the day. Cooper Ness won a match at 165 pounds and finished sixth.