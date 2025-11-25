Peninsula College Pirates

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Smith’s 29 points, 15 rebounds leads Peninsula to first victory

DES MOINES — The Peninsula College women’s basketball team got its first victory of the season thanks to a stifling defense and the best game of Alecsis Smith’s career with the Pirates.

The Pirates beat Highline 66-37 on Monday, holding the Thunderbirds to just 19.6 percent shooting from the floor (11-for-56).

Smith had a huge game, nearly outscoring the entire Highline team. She scored 29 points on 12-for-17 shooting and pulled down 15 rebounds, all in just 24 minutes of play.

Other than Smith, the Pirates didn’t shoot terribly well, but outrebounded Highline 50-37 and got off 71 shots to 56 for Highline.

Aspen Fraser also had her best game for the Pirates, scoring 12 points to go with 11 rebounds. Marley Myers hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine points to go with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Neah Bay’s Ryana Moss led the team with six assists, also adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Peninsula (1-2) has Thanksgiving week off and next plays at its home Pirates Classic beginning Dec. 4, hosting Chemeketa at 6 p.m. The Pirates play Lower Columbia at 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and Tacoma at 2 p.m. Dec. 6.

Peninsula 66, Highline 37

PC 18 13 20 15 — 66

HCC 6 14 5 12 — 37

Peninsula (66) — Smith 29, Fraser 12, Myers 9, Ostrander 6, Moss 5, Caldera 3, Brown 2.

Highline (37) — Richardson 12, Graise 7, DeBois 5, Lopez 4, Sevaatasi 3, Anderson 3, Aumua 2, Lee 1.

Previous
STATE 1B PLAYOFFS: (Updated) Big fourth quarter leads DeSales over Neah Bay
Next
STATE 1B FOOTBALL: Neah Bay keeps it close until the fourth quarter

More in Sports

Port Angeles' Hunter Flores, left, and Sequim's Zeke Schmadeke, right, made the all-Olympic League first team for both defense and offense. Schmadeke was also named to the special teams first team as a kick returner. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News and Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
ALL-OLYMPIC LEAGUE FOOTBALL: PA’s Flores, Sequim’s Schmadeke make first team in offense and defense

Schmadeke also named first team for special teams

Port Angeles' Kenadie Ring competes against Sequim at Laurel Lanes on Monday, Ring bowled a 145 and 153 to help lead the Roughriders to a 7-0 win over the Wolves. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BOWLING: Port Angeles bowlers cruise past Sequim

The Port Angeles girls bowling team got solid games… Continue reading

DeSales' Maddox Filan catches a pass from quarterback Cohen Wood before Neah Bay's Caleb Cummins tackles him during their 2025 their class 1B championship football quarterfinal at Walla Walla High School on Saturday. Neah Bay stayed close to DeSales until the fourth quarter when the Fighting Irish scored 22 straight points to win 58-24. Neah Bay finished its season with an 8-3 record. (Kezia Setyawan, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin)
STATE 1B FOOTBALL: Neah Bay keeps it close until the fourth quarter

Kezia Setyawan/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin DeSales’ Maddox Filan catches a pass from quarterback… Continue reading

Peninsula College Pirates
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Smith’s 29 points, 15 rebounds leads Peninsula to first victory

The Peninsula College women’s basketball team got its first… Continue reading

Kody Williams poses with his family after signing a commitment to play baseball for Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon. From left are brother Kyler Williams, father Josh Williams, Kody and mother Jenny Williams. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
COLLEGE SIGNING: Port Angeles’ Williams a man with a plan — signs to play baseball for Skagit Valley

Kody Williams knows what he wants and is determined… Continue reading

Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer

Port Angeles’ Kennedy Rognlien capped off her prep soccer career with a… Continue reading

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Green River pulls away from Peninsula College men in second half

The Peninsula College men got off to good starts in… Continue reading

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Port Angeles’ Gladfelter 11th at NAIA cross-country nationals

For the second straight year, Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter… Continue reading

DeSales' Maddox Filan catches a pass from quarterback Cohen Wood before Neah Bay's Caleb Cummins tackles him during their 2025 their class 1B championship football quarterfinal at Walla Walla High School on Saturday. Neah Bay stayed close to DeSales until the fourth quarter when the Fighting Irish scored 22 straight points to win 58-24. Neah Bay finished its season with an 8-3 record. (Kezia Setyawan, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin)
STATE 1B PLAYOFFS: (Updated) Big fourth quarter leads DeSales over Neah Bay

The Neah Bay Red Devils played No. 1 seed… Continue reading

Peninsula College Pirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men begin season with pair of losses

The Peninsula College men’s basketball team began its 2025-26 season… Continue reading

Port Angeles hosted the Fall Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend with 50 teams from as far away as Bainbridge and Everett. The tournament featured girls and boys from fourth through eighth grades playing games Saturday and Sunday at Port Angeles High School and Roosevelt and Stevens middle school gyms. Each division winner will have qualified for the state tournament in 2026. Here, Jack Jacobson, a Sequim Timberwolves seventh grader, drives around a player from Poulsbo. The Sequim Timberwolves won the game 50-25. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
LOCAL SPORTS: Hooping it up for the holidays in Port Angeles

Port Angeles hosted the Fall Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend with 50… Continue reading

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Sequim’s Addy Hoffman eyes the lane as she prepares to bowl during the Wolves’ match with North Mason at Laurel Lanes in Port Angeles on Monday.
New bowlers roll for Sequim team

North Olympic League football and volleyball all-league teams