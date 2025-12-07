Peninsula College’s Aspen Fraser battles for a rebound against Chemeketa on Friday night. Fraser has 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Pirates won 80-62. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

Peninsula College’s Aspen Fraser battles for a rebound against Chemeketa on Friday night. Fraser has 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Pirates won 80-62. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Pirates sweep their home classic

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College women capped off a perfect weekend with a resounding 80-48 victory over Tacoma, completing a three-game sweep in their home Pirates Classic Tournament.

The women also beat Lower Columbia 60-54 on Saturday and Chemeketa 80-62 on Friday.

Aspen Fraser, who had a great overall tournament, led the Pirates in Sunday’s win with 21 points on 10-for-16 shooting, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Pirates had five women in double figures. Kimberlee Brown had 12 points and Haley Ostrander 11 points, five assists and three steals. Makena Patrick had 10 points and nine rebounds, while Marley Myers had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Pirates set the tone by getting up 23-7 after the first quarter. The sweep gives the Pirates a 4-2 record on the season.

Peninsula next plays at the Green River Crossover tournament, beginning with a game against Clark on Friday.

Peninsula 80, Tacoma 48

TCC 7 13 15 13 — 48

PC 23 14 28 15 — 80

Tacoma (48) — Green 12, Lacy 12, Filipe 11, Kaur 6, Allen 5, Parham 2.

Peninsula (80) — Fraser 21, Brown 12, Ostrander 11, Patrick 10, Myers 10, Smith 6, Moss 5, Caldera 5.

Saturday’s Game Peninsula 60, Lower Columbia 54

Neah Bay’s Ryana Moss made a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help lead the Pirates to a 60-54 win over Lower Columbia.

Moss only scored six points all game but they came at an important time of the game. Lower Columbia was close at 49-44 with 7:30 left to play in the game when Moss made her first 3-pointer to push the lead to eight points.

Lower Columbia clawed back to make it 52-47 with 6 minutes left in the game when Moss hit her second trey, again pushing the lead to eight. Lower Columbia was never able to get close again until the final seconds.

Alecsis Smith led the Pirates with 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes. Carliese O’Brien had 14 points and five assists, while Fraser had eight points and nine rebounds.

Peninsula 60, LCC 54

LCC 11 17 14 12 — 54

PC 15 12 18 15 — 60

Peninsula (60) — Smith 17, O’Brien 14, Fraser 8, Brown 6, Moss 6, Patrick 5, Myers 4.

Lower Columbia (54) — Askey 29, Brewer 8, Wright 7, Li’ili’i 6, Dagons 3, Bickford 1.

Friday’s Game Peninsula 80, Chemeketa 62

The Peninsula women dominated on the boards and were outstanding from the free-throw line in routing Chemeketa 80-62.

The Pirates had a 44-17 edge in rebounding and allowed just five offensive boards from Chemeketa. They also shot 90 percent (18-for-20) from the free-throw line.

Smith again led the way with her usual double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Moss hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Fraser also had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Brown had 13 points, while O’Brien had seven points and nine assists.

Peninsula 80, Chemeketa 62

Che. 20 14 16 12 — 62

PC 27 19 18 16 — 80

Chemeketa (62) — Mike 21, Rubio 14, Woolsey 9, Holwege 7, Barba 4, Villegas 4, St. John 2, Fields 1.

Peninsula (80) — Smith 20, Moss 15, Brown 13, Fraser 12, Ostrander 8, O’Brien 7, Patrick 5.

