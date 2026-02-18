Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw named girls basketball league MVP

Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw was named the Olympic League MVP last week by the league’s coaches. She is averaging 24.9 points a game for the Wolves. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

BAINBRIDGE — Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw has been named by the coaches as the Olympic League girls basketball most valuable player.

Additionally, Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark was named the league’s defensive player of the year.

Chartraw, a senior, helped lead the Wolves on a 10-1 streak down the stretch in the Olympic League to finish in third place.

She had some huge games this season, scoring 35 against North Mason, 33 against Olympic, 31 against North Mason again, 31 in a nonleague game against East Jefferson and 30 to lead the Wolves to a victory over league champion Port Angeles, handing the Roughriders their only league loss of the year.

She led the league with a scoring average of 24.9 points per game. She also had 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 3.3 assists per game.

Clark averaged 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game on defense for the Riders.

“Teanna excels at every defense we play; bottom of the 1-3-1, on top in the 2-3, one of the top man-man defenders in the league,” said her coach Michael Poindexter.

Clark added 12.3 points and 3.5 assists a game on offense. She is also an all-league performer in soccer and the defending state champion in the javelin.

Making the first team of the Olympic League for the second straight year was Port Angeles senior Lindsay Smith. Smith has had a solid all-around year as the Riders’ leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Smith also made all-league second team her sophomore and freshman years.

Making the second team was Sequim’s Jordyn Julmist, who averaged 9.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game for the Wolves.

Named to the league’s all-sportsmanship team were Port Angeles’ Becca Manson and Sequim’s Hailey Wagner.

Girls Basketball All-Olympic League team

MVP — Gracie Chartraw, Seq.

Defensive Player of the Year — Teanna Clark, PA.

First team — Lindsay Smith, PA; Anna Rowe, BI; Kaela Cole, BI; Tati Fontes-Lawrence, King.; Sophia Brown, Oly.; Taizah Franklin, King.

Second team — Jordyn Julmist, Seq.; Natalya Garcia, NM; Coriana McMillian, NK; Addison Jess, NK: McKaela Robison, Brem.; Ada Reitz, BI.

Sportsmanship — Becca Manson, PA; Hailey Wagner, Seq.; Abby Marrero, NK; Taizah Franklin, King.; McKaela Robison, Brem.; Elsa Drugge, BI; Aubrey Dunham, NM.

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark was named the Olympic League’s defensive player of the year.