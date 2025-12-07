RUN THE PENINSULA: Record-setting crowd at Jamestown Glow Run

BLYN — A record-setting huge crowd of nearly 900 people ran in the annual Jamestown S’Klallam Glow Run Saturday night, enjoying a crisp evening and the spectacular lights of the Jamestown S’Klallam campus.

Last year, more than 600 people ran in the increasingly popular race, which is the year’s final event of the Run the Peninsula series. This year, 640 people ran the 5K alone. It has become the second-most popular race in the Run the Peninsula series behind just the North Olympic Discovery Marathon, which has nearly 3,000 runners in all the various races over two days.

The event is put on by the Port Angeles Marathon Association and is made possible by title sponsors Peninsula Daily News and the Sequim Gazette, presenting sponsors Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe and Olympic Medical Center. Proceeds go to several local organizations, including the Peninsula Trails Coalition, which builds and maintains the Olympic Discovery Trail.

The East Jefferson boys and girls cross-country teams shined in this year’s glow run.

The winner of the 10K was East Jefferson cross-country and track runner Nico Errichetti, 16, who finished with a time of 35 minutes, 15.02 seconds, beating out John Mauro of Port Townsend (37:01.02) by nearly two full minutes. Elijah Boddy of Silverdale was third in 39:47.

The top women’s 10K runner was Erin Fredrickson of Port Angeles in a time of 41:45.31. She was seventh overall. Samantha Schofield of Seabeck was second in 46:10.55 and Leah Ferland, another East Jefferson distance runner, was the third-place female in 49:17.35. Her East Jefferson teammate Michael Gregg (a girl) was 0.14 of a second behind in fourth.

Winning the 5K was another East Jefferson runner, Joshua Yearian, in a time of 17:07.82. His East Jefferson teammate Dustin Hines was second at 17:31.08 and Port Angeles’ Langdon Larson was third in 17:59.30. Yearian, Errichetti and Hines were part of an East Jefferson boys cross-country team that finished fifth in the state a few weeks ago.

The top women’s runner in the 5K Port Angeles’ Leia Larson, who finished in a time of 20:13.4. Jordan Clark of Seabeck was second in 21:38.05 and Katherine Braun of Port Angeles third in 23:51.28.

The Tun the Peninsula Series will return in February with the Elwha Bridge Run on Feb. 7. The series also includes the Railroad Bridge Run in Sequim in April, the NODM between Blyn and Port Angeles, the Spruce Railroad Run in October and the Jamestown S’Klallam Glow Run.

Top 10 runners in each category include:

Jamestown S’Klallam Glow Run

10K men

Nico Errichetti, Port Townsend, first, 35:15.02; John Mauro, PT, second, 37:01.02; Elijah Boddy, Silverdale, third, 39:47; Owen Armstrong, Maple Valley, fourth, 40:26.08; Drew Bardwell, Poulsbo, fifth, 40:43.86; Michael Higuera, Port Angeles, sixth, 41:07.25; Dylan Zehr, Maple Valley, seventh, 42:05.16; Bryan Stang, Sequim, eighth, 43:49.61; Matt Dale, Bremerton, ninth, 44:26.87; Jacob Morton, Seattle, 10th, 44:50.64.

10K women

Erin Frederickson, PA, first, 41:45.31; Samantha Schofield, Seabeck, second, 46:10.55; Leah Ferland, PT, third, 49:17.35; Michael Gregg, PT, fourth, 49:17.49; Aspen Smith, PA, fifth, 52:19.56; Chelsea Ham, sixth, Port Ludlow, 52:53.86; Chelsea Bush, Poulsbo, seventh, 53:36.35; Jenae Dale, Bremerton, eighth, 53:49.77; Jennifer Mathews, Belfair, ninth, 53:53.32; Katheryn Kirchhofer, Kingston, 10th, 54:16.57.

5K men

Joshua Yearian, PT, first, 17:07.82; Dustin Hines, PT, second, 17:31.08; Langdon Larson, PA, third, 17:59.3; Adrian Osborne, Sequim, fourth, 18:04.28; Kyle Bardwell, Poulsbo, fifth, 18:10.37; Easton Dempsey, PA, sixth, 18:50.78; Jay Lieberman, PA, seventh, 19:14.34; Leyton Larson, PA, eighth, 19:56.39; Ted Bowen, PA, ninth, 19:57.61; Johnathan Tipton, Sequim, 10th, 20:12.08.

5K women

Leia Larson, PA, first, 20:19.4; Jordan Clark, Seabeck, second, 21:38.05; Katherine Braun, PA, third, 23:51.28; Charlotte Hines, PT, fourth, 24:08.84; Laura Cohen, Bremerton, fifth, 25:55.59; Celbie Karjalainen, PA, sixth, 26:41.88; Kayla Keller, Sequim, seventh, 26:44.53; Cassandra Karjalainen, PA, eighth, 26:47.91; Tanya Schofield, Seabeck, ninth, 26:56.92; Rachel Canavan, Sequim, 10th, 27:23.84.