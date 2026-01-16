PREPS: Franich leads Port Angeles bowlers past Sequim

PORT ANGELES — Leilah Franich had a big day and helped the Port Angeles bowling team defeat Sequim 7-0. at Laurel Lanes on Thursday.

Franich dropped a season high 192 pins in game one and then followed it up with a 173 in game two. Franich also recorded a turkey (three consecutive strikes) in each game.

Zoey Van Gordon added a 162 and Izzy Spencer contributed a 154 in game one to kickstart the Riders.

In game two, Kenadie Ring knocked down 147 pins to help Port Angeles secure the victory.

Brooklyn McNight had a two-game series of 255.

The Riders didn’t slow down, as they put up their best two game Baker series (151, 164) this season.

“Leilah was very focused today,” Port Angeles coach Rebecca Gundersen said

“There was so much energy and support and I’m happy to see us bowling well right before post season begins.”

Port Angeles hosts North Mason at 1 p.m. on Monday for their final match and will honor seven seniors after.

Girls Basketball Forks 75, Chief Leschi 35

FORKS — Fynlie Peters and Brooklyn Rondeau posted season-highs of 18 and 15 points respectively and the Spartans used a 26-2 run late in the first half to take control and win going away.

Peters had a double-double with 11 steals. Avery Dilley added 13 points, while Chloe Gaydeski had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Karee Neel dished out 11 assists, scored eight points with nine rebounds and six steals.

“I was really pleased to have four kids in double digits and Karee fill up the stat sheet,” coach David Hurn said.

“They are playing well together. We made it clear it will take everybody stepping up. We need that anyway. We weren’t playing good enough basketball, proud of the kids for stepping up over the last week. The coaching staff knew what the kids are capable of, getting them confidence in the system and the program.”

Up 21-13 halfway through the second quarter, Forks produced 11 steals in the frame and went on a 26-2 run to close out the half.

“Started on the defensive end and we got out into transition and made our lives easier,” Hurn said.

Forks (4-0, 8-7) hosts Ilwaco on Wednesday.

Chief Leschi 11 4 14 6 — 35

Forks 16 31 19 9 — 75

Forks (75) — Peters 18, B. Rondeau, Dilley 13, Gaydeski 12, Neel 8, Woody 4, Crowder 3, Foster 2.

Calendar

College Basketball: Edmonds at Peninsula men, 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball: Edmonds at Peninsula, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Taholah at Neah Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Taholah at Neah Bay, 2 p.m.

Boys Swimming: Port Angeles at Swimvitational, Bremerton.