PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Forks boys and girls and Sequim boys all place

FIFE — The Forks boys and girls and Sequim boys all placed high as teams at major wrestling tournaments this weekend.

The Forks boys, with two first-place finishes and two second-place finishes, came in third overall at the Lads and Lasses tournament held at Fife High School. Forks had 168.5 points. Cascade Christian won the meet with 254 points. A total of 19 schools participated in the meet.

Forks did well in the lighter and the heavier weights. Winning their weight divisions were Dominick Sanchez at 106 pounds and Kenneth Daman at 285 pounds. Both wrestlers went 3-0 on the day.

Braden Camacho-Roldan was second at 126, going 3-1, while Landon Thomas was second at 150 pounds, going 2-1.

Simeone Jackson-Cruz was third at 132 pounds, going 4-1 on the day. Other wrestlers who placed were Pedro Francisco at 120 pounds (fifth), Adrian Sanchez at 165 pounds (fifth), Ryder Fletcher at 144 (sixth) and Adon Arellano at 157 (sixth).

Meanwhile, the Forks girls finished fourth at the girls Lads and Lasses, also held in Fife.

The Forks girls finished with 99 points. Winning the meet was Shelton with 223.5 points.

Jade Blair won her 125-pound weight class and Sara Sifuentes took first at 170. Both girls went 3-0 on the day. Kinley Rondeau finished third at 100 pounds, going 4-1 on the day, while Natasha Fletcher was fourth at 120 with a pair of wins.

Sequim, East Jefferson

The Sequim boys finished fifth at the Ron Baze Memorial Tournament held in Hoquiam. The Wolves finished with 120 points. Aberdeen was first with 196.5.

Johnny Vilona was the champion of the 138-pound weight class, going 4-0 on the day. That included three wins by pin.

Ryan Spelker was second at 132 pounds, going 3-1 on the day, while Riley Downs (132) and Brandon Barr (106) both finished third, with each going 3-1. Finn Jones also finished third at 126 pounds by going 4-2.

Cash Hiner won a pair of matches at 215 pounds to finish fourth.

The East Jefferson boys went to the massive Gut Check tournament at the Showare Center in Kent on both Friday and Saturday. The Rivals’ Manaseh Lanphear-Ramirez placed sixth at 150 pounds by going 7-3 over the two days of wrestling.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sequim bounces back with win over Vikings
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brody Pierce, Port Angeles basketball

