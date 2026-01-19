PREP WRESTLING: Port Angeles boys third at WIAA Matman

SILVERDALE — The Port Angeles boys wrestling squad finished third at the WIAA Matman meet at Central Kitsap this weekend, while the girls were also impressive with a fifth-place finish.

Port Angeles tallied a pair of weight champions — Quinn Messersmith at 215 pounds and Lilly Lancaster in the girls’ 120-pound weight class.

The Roughriders boys finished with 121.5 points, tied for third with North Mason and North Kitsap. Silas won the meet with 174.5 points. There were a total of 12 teams at the tournament.

Messersmith won his weight class by going 3-0 on the day with all three of his victories by pin. The Riders also picked up four third-place finishes.

Oliver Martinez went 5-1 at 175 pounds, Michael Wilhelm was 3-1 at 285, Lukas Teague 3-1 at 138 and Kyler Williams 4-1 at 126, with all four finishing third in their weight classes. Williams won one of his matches with a pin, rallying while he was down in points 16-7.

Finally, Cooper Nees was fourth at 165, going 2-2 on the day.

The Port Angeles girls finished fifth out of 13 schools at the adjacent Lady Cougar meet with 80.5 points. Black Hills won with 123 points.

Lancaster, wrestling at 120 pounds, dominated with a 17-2 technical fall, a 17-3 medical default and a pin while leading 9-3.

The Riders had five girls place. Persephone Perry was second at 135 pounds, going 2-1. Mya Hill went 2-1 at 115 pounds, also finishing second.

Bryelle Wopperer went 4-1 at 155 pounds, finishing third, while Maci Martinez was fourth at 190 pounds, going 2-2 on the day.

East Jefferson in Silverdale

The East Jefferson boys wrestling team got a weight champion from Manaseh Lanphear-Ramirez, who took first at 150 pounds with technical falls of 17-1 and 16-0.

Chase Gardner at 132 pounds was fourth, going 3-2 on the day.

For the East Jefferson girls, Savvy Grimm finished third at 105 pounds, going 2-1, while Kindle Iverson was third at 145 pounds, going 3-1 on the day. Lily Reed went 2-2 at 140 pounds to finish fourth.

Forks, Sequim at River Rumble

LACEY — Forks got a weight champion in Jade Blair in the girls’ River Ridge Rumble.

Blair, wrestling at 125 pounds, went 4-0 on the day with all four of her wins by pin. Sara Sifuentes was third at 170 pounds, going 3-1, while Kinley Rondeau also went 3-1 at 100 pounds, finishing third, as well.

For the Forks boys, Braden Camacho-Roldan came in second at 126 pounds, going 3-1, while Dominick Sanchez was second at 106 pounds, going 2-1. Orlando Camacho was fourth at 113 pounds, going 3-2 on the day. The Forks girls finished seventh as a team and the boys ninth.

For Sequim, Johnny Vilona was third at 138 pounds, going 4-1 on the day, while Aiden Glenn was fourth at 175 pounds, going 3-2. In the girls’ meet, Story Snow went 2-2 at 125 pounds. The Sequim boys finished 14th as a team and the girls 19th.

