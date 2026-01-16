PREP SWIMMING: Denburg adds 4th state qualifying time as Riders swamp North Kitsap

POULSBO — Port Angeles swimmers posted 14 personal-best times, won 10 events, swept three races, added a pair of district-qualifying times and secured another state-qualifying time in a 128-57 boys swim and dive blowout of North Kitsap on Wednesday.

Port Angeles set the tone early with a 1-2 finish in the 200-yard medley relay. The A relay team of Adam Kaminski, Edward Gillespie, Miles Van Denburg and Patrick Ross took first by more than 10 seconds. PA’s B relay of Isaac Meek, Jebow Nabua, Cliff Hales and Jensen Wolfe followed in second.

After the backstroke leg, PA trailed by two seconds, but Nabua, a freshman, delivered a strong breaststroke leg to swing the lead by four seconds. The Riders never looked back, finishing three seconds ahead.

In the 200 freestyle, Thomas Jones touched first with a season-best time, while Meek took second.

McClarty cuts time

One of the biggest highlights came from Justin McLarty, who placed fourth after dropping a massive 13 seconds.

“Justin is new to the team this year, and his progress has been impressive to watch,” head coach Sally Cole said.

“Dropping 13 seconds in a week doesn’t happen by accident. It’s a result of his work ethic, focus and growing confidence in his swimming.”

PA followed with a sweep of the 200 individual medley. Van Denburg earned his fourth individual state time of the season, Wolfe posted a personal best, and Charlie Kasten picked up a district time in his first career swim in the event.

“What more can I say about Miles this year?” Cole said. “He worked hard to perfect his IM this week, and it was great to see him perform at his best.”

The 100 freestyle was another close race. Gillespie trailed by 0.05 seconds at the halfway mark but surged past his Viking rival to win by 0.04 seconds. Kasten added a third-place finish for the Riders.

Port Angeles earned its second sweep of the night in the 500 freestyle.

Van Denburg won the event in his first appearance at that distance this season, finishing just 0.20 seconds shy of another state time.

Kaminski and Nabua followed in second and third, both competing in their first distance race of their high school careers.

The Riders’ depth continued to show in the relays. The 200 freestyle relay team of Meek, Gillespie, Wolfe and Jones touched first, eight seconds ahead of North Kitsap. Jones then captured the 100 backstroke, winning by 3.5 seconds, while Hales battled to a third-place finish.

Third sweep of the meet

Port Angeles added its third sweep of the meet in the 100 breaststroke, with Gillespie taking first, Killian Waknitz second and Cooper Disque third after setting a personal best for the second straight week.

The meet closed with another 1-2 relay finish in the 400 freestyle relay. PA’s A team of Ross, Kaminski, Jones and Van Denburg secured the win, while the B team of Wolfe, Meek, Lovell-Komatsu and Nabua placed second, finishing 40 seconds ahead of North Kitsap.

Cole said of her team this season: “I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve accomplished so far. Now, it’s time to put in the hardest work of the season. Sustaining the momentum and finishing strong. Every practice matters. Every race matters.”

Port Angeles visits Kingston on Wednesday.

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Try the Y Day Saturday at YMCA’s in PA, PT, Sequim

Chase Gunnell/State Department of Fish and Wildlife An angler casts for winter steelhead while fishing an undisclosed river on the Olympic Peninsula.
Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles’ Brock Hope is defended closely by North Kitsap players during the Roughriders’ 61-47 win at home Wednesday.
Sequim's Solomon Sheppard drives the ball up the court against Bremerton's Aaron Matthews. Sheppard led the Wolves with 21 points, but Sequim lost to the defending state champions 79-56. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
The Big Hurt at Pebble Beach in Port Angeles is one of the long-distance races that Peninsula Adventure Sports puts on from March. through October. (Matt Sagen, Cascadia Films)
The Port Angeles Lefties installed a new scoreboard and videoboard at Civic Field this spring. In addition to the Lefties, the Port Angeles baseball and football teams use the board, as well as the Wilder Baseball Club. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Brody Pierce, Port Angeles basketball.
