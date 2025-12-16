PREP SPORTS: Sequim, PA postpone Tuesday games due to high wind warning

SEQUIM — Sequim and Port Angeles postponed their basketball games Tuesday night due to high winds forecast for the Hood Canal area that could result in a Hood Canal Bridge closure.

“Due to weather concerns and the possibility of the Hood Canal Bridge shutting down because of the high winds predicted, we are moving tonight’s games to Wednesday, Jan. 14 out of an abundance of caution,” Sequim announced to parents Tuesday afternoon. “We know schedule changes are frustrating, and we appreciate your flexibility and understanding as we prioritize safe travel for our athletes, families, and officials.”

The Wolves were scheduled to play Olympic, with the boys games in Sequim and the girls games in Bremerton.

A couple of hours later, Port Angeles canceled its games against North Kitsap. The Vikings were going to play in Port Angeles, while the Roughrider girls were going to play in Poulsbo.

Wind gusts up to 45 miles an hour were forecast for Tuesday night in the Hood Canal area. The Hood Canal Bridge was closed for several hours Monday due to high winds.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, East Jefferson stated it still plans to play basketball against Annie Wright on Tuesday night. Annie Wright is located in Tacoma and, while it is a longer drive, it is possible for that team to get home via U.S. Highway 101 if the bridge is closed.

