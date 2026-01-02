PREP ROUNDUP: Sequim hoops falls to Sandpoint, Idaho

WENATCHEE — The Sequim boys basketball team got down early and battled to within six points of Sandpoint, Idaho, on New Year’s Day, but fell 56-40 in the Wolves’ opening game of a Wenatchee tournament.

Solomon Sheppard led the Wolves with 23 points, getting to the free-throw line 14 times.

“He did a great job getting to the basket and drawing fouls,” said Sequim coach Craig Brooks. “They couldn’t stop him.”

Sheppard shot 11-for-14 on his free throws. Mason Rapelje added 10 points.

Brooks said Hunter Tennell has moved into the starting lineup and played well, showing a lot of energy. He said Noah Green also had a good game.

Sequim (2-1, 3-4) played Friday night against Eastmont out of East Wenatchee then will play a third game in Wenatchee at 11 a.m. today against University, which is based in Spokane Valley.

Peninsula Daily News

Sandpoint 56, Sequim 40

Sequim 11 14 11 4 — 40

Sandpoint 15 20 9 12 — 56

Sequim (40) — Sheppard 23, Rapelje 10, Bacchus 2, Schmadeke 2, Tennell 1.