PREP ROUNDUP : Forks girls top Raymond-South Bend

It was a fast moving game between Forks and Raymond-South Bend on Tuesday in Forks. The Spartans defeated RSB 49-42. Here, Forks’ Chloe Gaydeski looks for an outlet while surrounded by Ravens from left, Avalyn Stigall, Kassie Koski, Ava Baugher and Megan Kongbouakhay. Looking on is Forks’ Avery Dilley. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)

FORKS — The Spartans overcame foul trouble and early turnovers, controlling the paint in a showdown with league rival Raymond-South Bend, going on to win 49-42.

“We had 15 turnovers in the first half, so we took care of the ball better in the second half,” coach David Hurn said.

“The girls dominated the paint with 55 rebounds to their 34. We scored 30 points in the paint to their 16. We played with physicality, we played tough, and that was the difference.”

Bailey Johnson poured in 27 points with 11 rebounds and six steals to pave the way for Forks.

“She plays so relentlessly, she wasn’t going to be denied and she came up big,” Hurn said.

Avery Dilley added 12 points.

“Avery had foul trouble in the first half, she was one of three girls who had three fouls in the first half. We made adjustments, survived and played better defense in the second half,” Hurn said.

Forks (2-0, 5-7) hosted Hoquiam late Wednesday and will visit North Beach on Tuesday.

Forks 49, Raymond-South Bend 42

Forks 12 12 18 7 — 48

RSB 10 13 14 5 — 42

Forks (48) — Johnson 27, Dilley 12, Gaydeski 6, Peters 3, B. Rondeau 1.

East Jefferson 54, Klahowya 50

SILVERDALE — East Jefferson rallied back in the fourth quarter to close out rival Klahowya 54-50 in a road Nisqually League boys basketball contest Tuesday.

“The boys played hard. We’re still not 100 percent with kids out sick, but the boys that were able to go gave really good effort,” Rivals head coach Alex Little said. “I’m proud of the adjustments they made and the ability to close out a close game.”

Luke O’Hara led East Jefferson with 24 points, knocking down 4-of-5 free throws and draining a 3-point basket in the final quarter.

Julius Mercado scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter for the Rivals

East Jefferson 54, Klahowya 50

EJ 8 13 12 21 — 54

Kla. 11 8 18 13 — 50

East Jefferson (54) — O’Hara 24, Mercado 11, Williamson 7, Hoppe 5, Little 3, Castillo 2, Martin 1, Shockley 1.

Bowling Bremerton 5, Port Angeles 2

SILVERDALE — After a two-week layoff from competition, the Roughriders girls bowling team showed signs of “holiday rust” early on in an Olympic League loss Tuesday.

The Knights took an early lead claiming both individual matches, as Port Angeles struggled to find consistency after the long break.

“Despite the slow start, senior standout Zoey Van Gordon showed why she is a top-tier competitor, leading the way with a sharp 188 in game two while Ivy Powless also stepped up with a new season-high 156,” coach Becky Gundersen said.

Gundersen said the highlight of the afternoon came during the Baker games, where the five bowlers rotate frames to complete a single game.

Shaking off the rust from the earlier rounds, the Riders displayed excellent teamwork and recorded many marks to sweep both Baker games.

“When you’re away from the lanes for two weeks, it’s going to show,” Gundersen said.

“But the way the girls rallied to take both Baker games shows their character. We just needed a few frames to get our rhythm back.”

Port Angeles will look to build on that Baker game momentum when they travel to Klahowya today.

Van Gordon also was picked as a WIAA Athlete of the Week recently.

“After switching to right-handed bowling due to injury her junior year, she raised her average by 30 pins. Now back to her dominant left hand, Zoey carries a 170 average. She has signed to continue her academic and athletic career at the College of St. Mary in Nebraska,” Gundersen said.