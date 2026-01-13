PREP ROUNDUP: East Jefferson, Quilcene hoops teams sweep

TACOMA — The East Jefferson boys won their third game in a row, getting up big on Charles Wright in the first half and hanging on through a sloppy second half for a 60-40 victory.

The Rivals got up 43-22 by halftime. Coach Alex Little said the team played well in the first half but lost its focus in the second.

“We shared the ball well and assisted on 18 of our 27 made field goals, but we tended to be loose and a bit sloppy and ended up with 27 turnovers,” Little said. “Having as many turnovers as made baskets isn’t typically a winning recipe. We’re getting better, but we still have a long ways to go.”

The Rivals were led by Reese Williamson with 13 points and five rebounds. Ashler Little had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Luke O’Hara had 11 points and six rebounds.

East Jefferson (2-1, 4-5) played Seattle Christian on Tuesday and next plays at Vashon (2-1, 9-2) on Friday.

The Quilcene boys basketball team also beat Redeemer Christian 49-22.

Girls Basketball East Jefferson 49, Charles Wright 9

TACOMA — The East Jefferson girls basketball team gave up just three field goals against Charles Wright, crushing the Tarriers 49-9 on the road.

The Rivals got up 15-2 in the first quarter and never looked back.

East Jefferson was led by Kaydence Plotner with 11 points. Dylin Shockley scored eight and Avah Harris, Penina Vailolo and Aalyah Johnson all scored six.

The Rivals (2-2, 6-4) played Tuesday against Seattle Christian and next play at Vashon (2-2, 3-6) on Friday.

East Jefferson 49, Charles Wright 9

EJ 15 14 8 12 — 49

CW 2 3 2 2 — 9

East Jefferson (49) — Plotner 11, Shockley 8, Vailolo 6, Harris 6, Johnson 6, O’Keefe 4, Liske 4, Huntingford 2, Johnson 2.

Quilcene 35, Redeemer Chr. 28, OT

RENTON — It wasn’t pretty, but the Quilcene girls basketball team overcame poor shooting and rebounding, coming from behind in the fourth quarter and dominating overtime to beat Redeemer Christian on the road 35-28.

Coach Mark Thompson also said the Rangers had to overcome 30 turnovers.

“It was turnover city out there tonight. We couldn’t get out of our own way for pretty much the entire game,” Thompson said.

“Somehow we found a way to win despite being outplayed for most of the game, but there are some things we need to solve in a hurry if we are going to reach any of our goals as a team,” Thompson said.

Chanel Greene came off the bench to lead the Rangers with nine points. Thompson said she also was a key part of the Rangers’ press defense that helped turn the game around.

Brianne Evans scored six points, while Mia Foreman and Lila Anderson each had five.

Quilcene (12-2) next plays at Evergreen Lutheran on Friday.

Quilcene 35, Redeemer Chr. 28

Quil. 2 7 5 11 9 — 35

RC 7 7 4 8 2 — 28

Quilcene (35) — Greene 9, Brianne Evans 6, Foreman 5, Anderson 5, Brylee Evans 4, Fay, T. Canterbury 2, C. Canterbury 2.