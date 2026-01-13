PREP ROUNDUP: East Jefferson, Quilcene hoops teams sweep

TACOMA — The East Jefferson boys won their third game in a row, getting up big on Charles Wright in the first half and hanging on through a sloppy second half for a 60-40 victory.

The Rivals got up 43-22 by halftime. Coach Alex Little said the team played well in the first half but lost its focus in the second.

“We shared the ball well and assisted on 18 of our 27 made field goals, but we tended to be loose and a bit sloppy and ended up with 27 turnovers,” Little said. “Having as many turnovers as made baskets isn’t typically a winning recipe. We’re getting better, but we still have a long ways to go.”

The Rivals were led by Reese Williamson with 13 points and five rebounds. Ashler Little had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Luke O’Hara had 11 points and six rebounds.

East Jefferson (2-1, 4-5) played Seattle Christian on Tuesday and next plays at Vashon (2-1, 9-2) on Friday.

The Quilcene boys basketball team also beat Redeemer Christian 49-22.

Girls Basketball East Jefferson 49, Charles Wright 9

TACOMA — The East Jefferson girls basketball team gave up just three field goals against Charles Wright, crushing the Tarriers 49-9 on the road.

The Rivals got up 15-2 in the first quarter and never looked back.

East Jefferson was led by Kaydence Plotner with 11 points. Dylin Shockley scored eight and Avah Harris, Penina Vailolo and Aalyah Johnson all scored six.

The Rivals (2-2, 6-4) played Tuesday against Seattle Christian and next play at Vashon (2-2, 3-6) on Friday.

East Jefferson 49, Charles Wright 9

EJ 15 14 8 12 — 49

CW 2 3 2 2 — 9

East Jefferson (49) — Plotner 11, Shockley 8, Vailolo 6, Harris 6, Johnson 6, O’Keefe 4, Liske 4, Huntingford 2, Johnson 2.

Quilcene 35, Redeemer Chr. 28, OT

RENTON — It wasn’t pretty, but the Quilcene girls basketball team overcame poor shooting and rebounding, coming from behind in the fourth quarter and dominating overtime to beat Redeemer Christian on the road 35-28.

Coach Mark Thompson also said the Rangers had to overcome 30 turnovers.

“It was turnover city out there tonight. We couldn’t get out of our own way for pretty much the entire game,” Thompson said.

“Somehow we found a way to win despite being outplayed for most of the game, but there are some things we need to solve in a hurry if we are going to reach any of our goals as a team,” Thompson said.

Chanel Greene came off the bench to lead the Rangers with nine points. Thompson said she also was a key part of the Rangers’ press defense that helped turn the game around.

Brianne Evans scored six points, while Mia Foreman and Lila Anderson each had five.

Quilcene (12-2) next plays at Evergreen Lutheran on Friday.

Quilcene 35, Redeemer Chr. 28

Quil. 2 7 5 11 9 — 35

RC 7 7 4 8 2 — 28

Quilcene (35) — Greene 9, Brianne Evans 6, Foreman 5, Anderson 5, Brylee Evans 4, Fay, T. Canterbury 2, C. Canterbury 2.

Previous
YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 a year of change and success for area teams
Next
PENINSULA ADVENTURE SPORTS: 2026 calendar released for long-distance events

More in Sports

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles’ Brock Hope is defended closely by North Kitsap players during the Roughriders’ 61-47 win at home Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Port Angeles defense turns the tide vs. North Kitsap

In the middle game of a tough three-game stretch,… Continue reading

Sequim's Solomon Sheppard drives the ball up the court against Bremerton's Aaron Matthews. Sheppard led the Wolves with 21 points, but Sequim lost to the defending state champions 79-56. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim unable to catch up to defending champion Bremerton

Roughriders power past Kingston in second half

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Try the Y Day Saturday at YMCA’s in PA, PT, Sequim

Try the Y in PA, Sequim, PT PORT ANGELES / SEQUIM/PORT TOWNSEND… Continue reading

PREP BASKETBALL: Port Angeles girls hold off stubborn Buccaneers

Julmist nearly a quadruple-double in Sequim victory

The Big Hurt at Pebble Beach in Port Angeles is one of the long-distance races that Peninsula Adventure Sports puts on from March. through October. (Matt Sagen, Cascadia Films)
PENINSULA ADVENTURE SPORTS: 2026 calendar released for long-distance events

Peninsula Adventure Sports has announced its 2026 calendar of… Continue reading

PREP ROUNDUP: East Jefferson, Quilcene hoops teams sweep

The East Jefferson boys won their third game in a… Continue reading

The Port Angeles Lefties installed a new scoreboard and videoboard at Civic Field this spring. In addition to the Lefties, the Port Angeles baseball and football teams use the board, as well as the Wilder Baseball Club. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 a year of change and success for area teams

One of the themes for sports on the Olympic Peninsula in 2025… Continue reading

Brody Pierce, Port Angeles basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brody Pierce, Port Angeles basketball

Brody Pierce has been a big part of the Port Angeles boys… Continue reading

PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Forks boys and girls and Sequim boys all place

The Forks boys and girls and Sequim boys all placed… Continue reading

Sequim's Gracie Chartraw (14) scored 34 points to help lead the Wolves to a 66-40 over league rival North Kitsap on Friday. In on this play are North Kitsap's Addison Jess (42) and Jasmine Sunnenberg (12). (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sequim bounces back with win over Vikings

Port Angeles crushes Bremerton 56-9

Sequim Wolves
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sequim blitzes North Kitsap early to win

Port Angeles gives defending state champion Bremerton all it can handle

Peninsula College's Makena Patrick (22) is surrounded by Whatcom players in the paint Saturday in Port Angeles. Patrick had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 83-46 Peninsula win. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Men, women split against Whatcom

The Peninsula College women’s basketball team extended its North… Continue reading