PREP ROUNDUP: Crescent boys hoops, Quilcene girls win

MATLOCK — The Crescent boys basketball team got back on the winning track with a 72-58 win over Mary M. Knight on Monday.

The game was not as close as the final score as Mary M. Knight scored 27 points in the fourth quarter. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak.

“Nice to get a win. The guys made shots tonight, we got scoring from all of our rotation guys,” said coach Chris Ferrier.

“We got going about 4:00 into the game and played with good rhythm and connectivity for the rest of the first quarter as well as the second and third quarters,” Ferrier said. The Loggers got up 57-31 after three quarters.

Siblings Jax and Liam Sprague each had big games with Jax scoring 30 and Liam 22.

“Jax Sprague and Liam Sprague had the kind of games that make people pay attention, they both played great, but I was really happy with how Kolton Mason and Jessie Chartier played. They aren’t big scorers, but they do so many little things to help us have success,” Ferrier said.

The Loggers (2-8) begin league play at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at home against Clallam Bay.

“It’s been a rocky nonleague but I feel like my group of guys are ready to play the tough teams in our league,” Ferrier said.

Crescent 72, Mary M. Knight 58

Cres. — 15 20 22 15 — 72

MMK — 11 11 9 27 — 58

Crescent (72) — J. Sprague 30, L. Sprague 22, Bauers 5, Holmes 5, Mason 4, Chartier 4, Harris 2.

Concordia Christian 75, Quilcene 71

QUILCENE — The Quilcene boys basketball team got big games from Robert Evans, Eli Allen and Aiden Cate, but couldn’t quite overcome a hot-shooting Concordia Christian team in a 75-71 loss.

Concordia Christian hit 15 3-pointers, shooting 15-for-40 from beyond the arc.

Evans tried to keep up with the Hawks’ shooting, going 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and scoring 25 points to lead all scorers. Eli Allen scored 22 and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Cate had 15 points and nine rebounds. Charlie Hames had five assists.

The Quilcene boys (4-5) played Clallam Bay on Tuesday after press deadline and will play again Friday, hosting Northwest Christian at 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball Quilcene 44, Concordia Christian 14

QUILCENE — The Quilcene girls basketball team won handily 44-14 over Concordia Christian on Monday, led by Brianne Evans’ 20 points.

Charlotte Fay also contributed six points and eight rebounds, while Brylee Evans had seven rebounds.

“Evans made the first basket of the game, a 3-pointer from the wing, and continued raining down on the Hawks until she was lifted in the third quarter,” said coach Mark Thompson.

“Great shooting night for Brianne, and the defense played well,” Thompson said. “It’s always nice when you can get all your players in the game. We have a team of 13 who all have earned playing time. It was a good night.”

Quilcene (8-3) played at Clallam Bay on Tuesday night after press deadline. The Rangers next host Forest Ridge at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Quilcene 44, Concordia Chr. 14

CC 4 4 2 4 — 14

Quil. 13 14 13 1 — 44

Quilcene (44) — Brianne Evans 20, Fay 6, Canterbury 4, Greene 4, Anderson 3, Foreman 3, Brylee Evans 2, Shafer 2.

Girls Bowling Olympic 7, Sequim 0

PORT ANGELES — Sequim was blanked 7-0 by Olympic in girls bowling Monday.

The Wolves were led by Sarah Alhadad with the best series at 226 (109, 117), and Mya Ostlund had the top game at 137.

Crescent Loggers
