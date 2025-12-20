PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Sequim roars back in second half to beat Bulldogs

Sequim’s Mason Rapelje goes in for a layup during Friday’s victory over North Mason. The Wolves came back from a double-digit deficit to win 64-56. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

SEQUIM — The Sequim boys basketball team overcame a terrible start and turned up the screws on defense in the second half to overcome a double-digit deficit, beating North Mason 64-56.

The Wolves fell behind 8-0 until Mason Rapelje finally got Sequim on the board with a 3-pointer five minutes into the game. The Wolves scored just four points in the first quarter and went into the second behind 11-4. The Wolves still trailed at halftime at 28-18.

Sequim got its offense going in the third quarter, scoring 23 points to get within 48-41 going into the fourth. In the fourth quarter, the offense and defense both clicked together as the Wolves went on a 21-3 to take command of the game at 62-51. They ended up outscoring the Bulldogs 23-8 in the fourth to run away with the eight-point victory.

“Mason, Solomon [Sheppard] and Zeke [Schamadeke] all played great,” said coach Craig Brooks. “We struggled to score in that first quarter [but] played good defense in the fourth.”

Rapelje led the Wolves with 19 points. More importantly, his points came in the clutch, with 11 in the fourth quarter. He hit a 3-pointer to give Sequim a 49-48 lead with 6:30 left in the game. It was Sequim’s first lead of the night. He also shot 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth.

Solomon Sheppard was right behind with 18 points, while Andy Reynolds had 10 points.

Sequim (2-1, 3-3) takes nearly two weeks off for the Christmas holiday. The Wolves next play on Jan. 1 in a tournament against Wenatchee, first against Sandpoint, Idaho, with a game Jan. 2 against Eastmont (East Wenatchee).

Sequim 65, North Mason 56

Seq. 4 14 23 23 — 64

NM 11 17 20 8 — 56

Sequim (64) — Rapelje 19, Sheppard 18, Reynolds 10, Brooks 7, Bacchus 6, Tennell 4.

NW Christian 70, Crescent 34

TACOMA — The Crescent basketball team got in a big hole after a two-point second quarter and could climb out of it in a 70-34 loss Friday to Northwest Christian.

“The second quarter really smacked us,” said coach Chris Ferrier. “We missed five or six bunnies in a row and the game got away from us. The rest of the game was a bit of we’d get started, take one step forward, then two steps back”

Ferrier said the Loggers had a lot of unforced mistakes and missed laupups.

“The guys are improving. The effort is there, the heart and the dedication are there, it’s just a skill thing right now and we have to make up some of that in practice,” Ferrier said.

Crescent (2-5) next plays at Concordia Christian on Monday.

NW Christian 70, Crescent 34

Cres. 11 2 12 9 — 34

NWC 18 20 17 15 — 70

Girls Basketball

Quilcene 41, Wishkah Valley 19

WISHKAH — The Quilcene girls basketball team improved to 7-1 on the season, going on an 11-0 run in the third quarter, capped off by a three-pointer from Mia Foreman to ice a 41-18 victory over Wishkah Valley on Friday.

“It was an OK effort tonight.” said coach Mark Thompson. “We are beginning to shoot the ball the way we need to, and Brianne Evans is starting to be a good floor leader on offense. On defense we have gotten out of position too much over the last couple of games, but we will clean that up.”

Evans led the team with 12 points and three assists and eighth-grader Lila Anderson contributed nine rebounds. Cora Canterbury scored 10 points and Foreman added six.

Quilcene next hosts Mary M. Knight at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Quilcene 41, Wishkah Valley 19

Quil. 10 6 16 9 — 41

WV 5 3 1 9 — 18

Quilcene (41) — Brianne Evans 12, Canterbury 10, Foreman 6, Sarnes 4, Shafter 4, Brylee Evans 2, Anderson 2, Freiberg 1.